February 02, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Agitating farmers announce 3-hour nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Security has been beefed up at the border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur with the deployment of additional security forces and placement of multi-layered barricades and barbed wires amid apprehensions of more farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh joining the protest.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 69th day today. Farmer unions have announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by the
authorities and other issues. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. Some protesters breached barricades and clashed with police on January 26 when the farmers were staging a tractor rally in the national capital. Some also stormed the historic Red Fort. Hundreds of individuals from both, the police and protesters, were injured during the violent incident.
  • February 02, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers announce 3-hour nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6

    Farmer unions Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues. Union leaders told a press conference at the Singhu Border, on the Haryana side, that they will block the roads between 12 pm to 3 pm on February 6. They also alleged that farmers have been "ignored" in the Union Budget 2021-22, and water and power supply have been curtailed, and mobile toilet blocks being removed, at their protest venues.
    The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting unions, also alleged that the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and a user named 'Tractor2Twitter' have been restricted.

    Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farmer leader from Punjab, and part of the SKM, told reporters that the modalities of the 'Chakka Jam' on February 6 will be decided after discussing it with various unions unanimously, including those protesting at Ghazipur border site, the new focal point of the farmers movement against the new farm laws.

  • February 02, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Twitter account blocked over criticism of farmers' stir, Budget: CPI(M) leader

    Alleging that the NDA government is not open to criticism, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim on Monday said his Twitter account was suspended during the day, after he compared the Union Budget with a trading platform, and slammed the Centre over its handling of the farmers stir. Salim told reporters that his account as well those of others were blocked temporarily, "at the behest of the IT department of the Centre".

    Twitter had blocked several accounts and tweets after the government asked the microblogging platform to take action against 250 handles and posts which contained "false and provocative content" related to the ongoing farmers' agitation, according to sources. "To my knowledge, 250 twitter accounts, including mine, were blocked in the country. Accounts that shared posts with the 'farmergenocide' hashtag were targeted," he stated.

  • February 02, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Iron bars hooked between barriers, cement poured in to create makeshift wall at Singhu border

    Workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday hooked iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters agitating against the new farm laws at the site. Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

    A worker drilling rods in cross-formation between two rows of solid barriers in the afternoon, said, "The other flank was done yesterday. Cement is to be poured in the space between the barriers on this flank to make a makeshift wall". The move comes days after the violent clashes between some protesters and police on January 26 during the tractor parade by the agitating farmers. (PTI)

  • February 02, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 69th day today.
    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

