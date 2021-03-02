Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers to block KMP Expressway on March 6: SKM leader

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Republic Day violence: Delhi court grants bail to man, says no specific role assigned to him
A Delhi court yesterday granted bail to a man in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agriculture reform laws, saying no specific role has been assigned to him.
The court said the accused was not alleged to have attempted to kill or hurt the police personnel deployed.
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Ashish Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 with one surety of like amount in the case. The court said the ground of bail calls for balancing the paramount right of the individual, that is right to liberty, on one hand and right of the investigating agency to investigate. (Input from PTI)