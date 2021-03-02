English
March 02, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers to block KMP Expressway on March 6: SKM leader

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 97th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support
Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • March 02, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Republic Day violence: Delhi court grants bail to man, says no specific role assigned to him

    A Delhi court yesterday granted bail to a man in a case related to the violence on Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agriculture reform laws, saying no specific role has been assigned to him.

    The court said the accused was not alleged to have attempted to kill or hurt the police personnel deployed.

    Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Ashish Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 with one surety of like amount in the case. The court said the ground of bail calls for balancing the paramount right of the individual, that is right to liberty, on one hand and right of the investigating agency to investigate. (Input from PTI)

  • March 02, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers to block KMP Expressway on March 6: SKM leader

    Protesting farmers will block the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on March 6, a Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader said yesterday. Balbir Singh Rajewal said that a call has been given to farmers camping at three Delhi border points to block the KMP Expressway from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm on March 6. (Input from PTI)

  • March 02, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers feel central laws don't address problem of stagnating incomes: Governor in Punjab Assembly

    The Budget session of the Punjab Assembly began on a stormy note with the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP raising slogans during the address by the Governor, who said farmers feel that the new central laws do not address their problem of "stagnating incomes".

    The Governor's address customarily reflects the stand of the state government. In Punjab, the Congress government has backed the farmers' agitation against the three new farm reform laws. But the SAD criticised Governor VP Singh Badnore for not sending for the President's consideration the Bills passed by the state assembly last year to "counter" the laws. (Input from PTI)

  • March 02, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

  • March 02, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

  • March 02, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

  • March 02, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab assembly pays tributes to farmers who died during stir against farm laws

    The Punjab Assembly on Monday paid tributes to the farmers and farm labourers who died during the ongoing agitation against the Centre's three agricultural reform laws. Several farmers who were part of the agitation against the three farm legislations had died of varied reasons, including health issues like heart attack and accidents. A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.

  • March 02, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

  • March 02, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's coverage of the farmers' protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 97th day today.
    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

