English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 23, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | MHA extends deployment of the Rapid Action Force in Uttar Pradesh till February 26

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 90th day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 90th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum
Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 23, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Toolkit case: Disha Ravi brought to Delhi Police Cyber Cell office in Delhi; Shatanu also joins probe today

  • February 23, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the deployment of the Rapid Action Force due to farmers' agitation to maintain law and order duties in Uttar Pradesh till February 26. (Input from ANI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 23, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana BKU leader Jastej Singh escapes unhurt as bike-borne assailants open fire

    Bharatiya Kisan Union's Haryana General Secretary Jastej Singh Sandhu escaped unhurt Monday after two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him when he was going to meet protesting farmers here, police said. The 45-year-old farmer leader, the elder son of former Haryana agriculture Minister late Jasvinder Sandhu, was going towards a toll plaza near Pehowa when the incident happened, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurmail Singh said.

    Two motorcycle-borne assailants overtook his car, which he was driving, and one of them fired upon him from a close range, said the DSP, adding the shot came through the glass of the driver's seat and passed through the windscreen, missing the target. He said the car has been taken into custody and a forensic team has inspected the vehicle. Police are investigating the case, he said. (PTI)

  • February 23, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | BJP leaders face angry farmers in west UP

    The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are now facing resistance in their attempts to 'reach-out' to the farmers in western Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has asked its leaders to connect with farmers and explain to them the benefits of the farm laws.

    Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan, who visited the Shoram village in Muzaffarnagar on Monday, faced hostility, and clashes were reported between villagers and supporters of the BJP leader. Baliyan, however, was escorted out of the village safely by his security personnel.

    According to Dharmendra Malik of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), the head of 'Jawla khap' Sachin Chaudhary, refused to meet Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan "who was trying to get in touch with him at the behest of Home Minister Amit Shah". In a video message, Chaudhary can be heard saying that "no one from the ruling BJP should try to meet me individually. They should meet the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha and their decision will be final regarding the agitation against the three farm laws". (Ians)

  • February 23, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | R-Day violence: Farmer leader from Jammu taken into custody by Delhi Police

    A prominent farmer leader from Jammu was taken into custody by the Delhi Police here for his alleged involvement in the violence during farmers' tractor parade against the new agri laws in the national capital on Republic Day, officials said on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir United Kisan Front Chairman Mohinder Singh, a resident of Chatha area of Jammu city, is the first person to be arrested from Jammu in connection with the January 26 violence.

    He was taken into custody on Monday night and immediately shifted to Delhi for questioning, they said. Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws. 

    Singh's family, however, said that he was innocent and demanded his immediate release. He (Singh) informed me that he was called by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) and was visiting Gandhi Nagar Police Station before his mobile got switched off. Upon enquiring, I came to know that he was arrested by police and shifted to Delhi, Singh's wife told reporters. She claimed that her husband was at the Delhi border and not Red Fort when the violence broke out. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 23, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Police arrests man seen climbing one of Red Fort minarets during January 26 violence

    A resident of Delhi was arrested by the police on February 22 in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day. The accused, Jaspreet Singh, was identified as one of the alleged vandals who climbed on a minaret of the iconic structure. The police, in a statement issued following Jaspreet's arrest, shared the visuals which showed him among the protesters who stormed the Red Fort on January 26.

    "He is seen in offensive gesture holding steel tensile installed at Red Fort," the police claimed, adding that he climbed one of the two minarets on either sides of the fort's ramparts. The arrest of Jaspreet comes five days after the police arrested Maninder Singh, a car mechanic in Delhi's Pitampura, after footage from the Red Fort on January 26 showed him "swinging swords". The police, on February 20, released the photographs of 20 people who were allegedly involved in the violence that broke out at the Red Fort. Continue reading...

  • February 23, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre on farm laws, takes out tractor rally in Wayanad

    After taking out a tractor rally in his constituency in solidarity with agitating farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the BJP-led NDA government and said agriculture is the only business that belongs to "Bharat Mata" and urged the people to "force" the government to take back the three farm laws.

    "We have pop stars who are commenting on the situation of Indian farmers but the Indian government is not interested. They are not going to take back three laws unless they are forced," he said, addressing a meeting organised after the six km tractor rally between Thrikkaipatta to Muttil in this hill district. "The entire world can see the difficulties faced by Indian farmers. But the government in Delhi is unable to understand the pain of the farmers," Gandhi said.

  • February 23, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Govt should take initiative, restart dialogue process with farmers to find solution: BS Hooda

    Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Centre should take initiative and restart the dialogue with farmers protesting against the farm laws to find a solution to the issue. The government has held 11 rounds of negotiation with protesting unions and these have remained inconclusive with regard to rollback of the laws. 

    "The government should find a solution to this soon. The government should take the initiative and restart the process of dialogue and accept the demands of the farmers," Hooda told reporters here. Farmers, mostly from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders since November 28 last year demanding rollback of the laws.

  • February 23, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Force 'king of looters' out of Delhi: Rakesh Tikait

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that the protest against the Centre's agri-marketing laws could go on for a long time and urged farmers to force "the king of looters" out of Delhi. He also accused "the king" of putting a value on bread. "He is the last king of looters (luteron ka badshah). He has to be forced out of Delhi," Tikait said without naming anyone at a "kisan mahapanchayat" in Nohar of Hanumangarh.

    "He does not have any affection towards the flag and the country. He is a businessman," Tikait added. The farmer leader also said a beggar and a businessman do not have affection for the country and the fields as they go wherever they get the right money.

    "A businessman and beggar do not have affection for the country and fields. A beggar will move wherever he gets right money and a trader will do the work where he gets profit," Tikait said, adding that the fight against the laws could go on for long and till a legislation guaranteeing the minimum support price is enacted, people should remain prepared to march to Delhi.

  • February 23, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 90th day today. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.