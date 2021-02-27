English
February 27, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers observe 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' against farm laws at protest sites

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 94th day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 94th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP)
system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 27, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates |  UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Friday expressed hope that the ongoing dialogue efforts between the Indian government and the farmers protesting against the new farm laws will lead to an "equitable solution" to the "crisis" that respects the rights of all.

    Updating the UN Human Rights Council on recent human rights issues in more than 50 countries, including China, Pakistan and Russia, Bachelet also criticised the action taken against journalists and activists covering the protests by farmers and efforts to curb freedom of expression on social media. Responding to Bachelet's statement, Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India, said that the Government of India has set a goal of doubling the income of farmers by 2024.

    Read: UN human rights chief hopes for equitable solution to farmers' agitation

  • February 27, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmers stop wheat-laden train in Punjab's Moga

    A group of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Friday stopped a wheat-laden train in Punjab's Moga district. The train was stopped at the Dagru railway station after it came out of a privately-owned grain silo in Dagru village, the police said.

    The protesting farmers sat down on the tracks, saying they would not allow the train to go out of the state, they added. The move was part of the protesting farmers' agitation against big corporates, said Baldev Singh Zeera, state general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari). (PTI)

  • February 27, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Digvijaya Singh challenges BJP to discuss, debate farm laws with him

    Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday said the Centre must keep the three new farm laws in abeyance for one and a half years and challenged the ruling BJP to discuss and debate it with him clause by clause. He was speaking at a press conference called to announce the holding of 'kisan mahapanchayats' (deliberative congregations) in Delanpur in Ratlam on March 4, followed by Digthan in Dhar, in Badnagar in Ujjain and Shajapur on March 5, and in Shyampur in Sehore on March 6.

    He said the 'kisan mahapanchayats' will be apolitical events and those attending will carry national flags and not ones associated with parties or outfits. "If the government is serious about farmers, it must bring an ordinance to hold in abeyance the three agriculture laws for one-and-a-half years. For three months, farmers have been protesting, but no solution could be found due to the arrogance of the Central government," Singh said.

  • February 27, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Agitating farmers observe 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' at protest sites against agri laws

    The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions agitating against three new agriculture laws of the Centre, observed "Yuva Kisan Diwas" at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri border protest sites on Friday. In a statement, the SKM said the stages put up at the protest sites were managed by youngsters as they vowed to make the movement a success and that they will not let the sacrifice of many of them "go waste".

    The protesting farmers also paid tributes to 18-year-old Navjot Singh, who passed away at the Singhu border on Friday. The statement said youngsters stressed on the "increasing unemployment and privatisation of education" and accused the government of orchestrating policies to displace them from agriculture and villages.

    Welcoming the Punjab and Haryana High Court order to release Nodeep Kaur on bail, the SKM said she fought for "kisan-mazdoor" unity and lent strength to the movement. Kaur was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12. 

  • February 27, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 94th day today.
    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

