Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers observe 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' against farm laws at protest sites

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Friday expressed hope that the ongoing dialogue efforts between the Indian government and the farmers protesting against the new farm laws will lead to an "equitable solution" to the "crisis" that respects the rights of all.
Updating the UN Human Rights Council on recent human rights issues in more than 50 countries, including China, Pakistan and Russia, Bachelet also criticised the action taken against journalists and activists covering the protests by farmers and efforts to curb freedom of expression on social media. Responding to Bachelet's statement, Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India, said that the Government of India has set a goal of doubling the income of farmers by 2024.
