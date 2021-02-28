English
February 28, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre stubborn, not ready to listen to farmers: Ashok Gehlot

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 95th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP)
system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 28, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot said in the Matrikundiya rally that the Congress Party has always worked in the interest of farmers and was standing by them. "The Centre wants to impose the laws on farmers. The prime minister is not ready to listen to farmers. The laws made by the Centre are not only against farmers but also against the common man," he said.

    Pilot said the government wants to close all mandis. "Through these laws, farmers will become labourers on their own land," he said. The former deputy CM also praised the state Budget and asked people to vote for the Congress in the bypolls. "The state budget is very good and the Opposition is left with nothing to say against us," he said.

  • February 28, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Recent govt reforms to help drive economic growth: Kumar Mangalam Birla

    As the Indian economy entered into positive territory, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said the government has taken bold steps that will drive investment boom and help the country achieve GDP growth of 7-8 per cent.

    "I'd say in fact that the plumbing has already been done. Economic reforms are needed to push us on to a higher growth train...steps like consolidation of labour laws into modern labour code, agricultural reforms to unshackle the farm sector that has an important role to play in our economy, a clear cut framework of announcement on privatisation, show palpable boldness and conviction from the government, which really is quite unprecedented," Birla said when asked what kind of reforms are required for India to reach an annual 7-8 per cent growth. Continue reading...

  • February 28, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana: Khap panchayat in Hisar has decided to increase the rate of milk to protest against farm laws and rising fuel prices

  • February 28, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre stubborn, not ready to listen to farmers: Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the Centre of being stubborn, saying it is not ready to listen to farmers protesting against its contentious farm laws in harsh weather for the past three months. Addressing farmers' mahapanchayats in Dungargarh of Bikaner and Chittorgarh's Matrikundia, Gehlot said the way the Union government is behaving is shameful.

    Protests should be there in a democracy but the Union government is stubborn and not ready to listen to the farmers protesting for the past 90 days in extreme weather conditions, he said. Gehlot asked how those in the government can sleep when farmers are protesting while facing hardships.  

    He said the state government brought bills to counter the three farm laws but the Governor has not forwarded these to the President. He also said that the government has waived farmers' loans and appealed to people to vote for the development work carried out by his party in the upcoming bypolls to four Assembly seats. (PTI)

  • February 28, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | P Chidambaram slams govt over its stand on farmers' protest

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the ongoing farmers' protest, saying the reward to the farm sector for growing at 3.9 percent in a recession year is to treat the protesting farmers as if they are enemies of the state. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why did he not travel 20 km to talk to the protesting farmers sitting on Delhi's borders, even though he was travelling to Kerala and Assam.

    "The reward to the farm sector for growing at 3.9% in a recession year is to treat the protesting farmers as if they were enemies of the state," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi. "The PM travels from Kerala to Assam but does not have the time or inclination to travel 20 kms to meet the farmers on the border of Delhi," he added.

    The former finance minister, in another tweet, said the government will still claim that it has doubled the income of the farmers and all farmers get MSP when the truth is only "six per cent of farmers are able to sell food grains on minimum support price".

  • February 28, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rakesh Tikait to tour 5 states in March to drum up support for farmers' protest

    Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait will be touring five states in March to drum up support for the ongoing farmers' protest against Centre's new agriculture laws, a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) office-bearer said on Saturday. Tikait, the national spokesperson of the BKU and a prominent face of the farmers' protest, will begin the tour from March 1, the office-bearer said.

    "Farmers' meetings will be held in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, while two meetings will also be held in Uttar Pradesh in March," BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said. Two meetings will be held in Rajasthan and three in Madhya Pradesh. The last three meetings will be held on March 20, 21 and 22 in Karnataka, Malik said.

    "One event is scheduled on March 6 in Telangana, but we have not got permission for it yet due to some election in the state. If permission is granted, the meeting in Telangana will be held as per schedule," he told PTI.

  • February 28, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 95th day today.
    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

