Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre stubborn, not ready to listen to farmers: Ashok Gehlot

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot said in the Matrikundiya rally that the Congress Party has always worked in the interest of farmers and was standing by them. "The Centre wants to impose the laws on farmers. The prime minister is not ready to listen to farmers. The laws made by the Centre are not only against farmers but also against the common man," he said.
Pilot said the government wants to close all mandis. "Through these laws, farmers will become labourers on their own land," he said. The former deputy CM also praised the state Budget and asked people to vote for the Congress in the bypolls. "The state budget is very good and the Opposition is left with nothing to say against us," he said.