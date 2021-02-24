English
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Rakesh Tikait says farmers will gherao Parliament if Centre doesn't repeal farm laws

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 91st day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum
Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 24, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Our next call will be for a march to Parliament, and not just 4 lakh tractors but 40 lakh tractors will go there if farm laws are not taken back: Rakesh Tikait

  • February 24, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers will gherao Parliament if govt doesn't repeal three agri laws: Rakesh Tikait

    Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday that if the Centre does not repeal the three new agriculture laws, the protesting farmers will gherao Parliament. He appealed to farmers to be ready as the call for 'Delhi march' can be given at any time. Tikait was addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat of United Kisan Morcha in Sikar, Rajasthan Tuesday.

    "This time the call will be for Parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors," he said. Tikait said the protesting farmers would plough the parks near India Gate and grow crops there. Leaders of the United Front will decide the date to gherao the Parliament, he added.

    He also said there was a conspiracy to malign the country's farmers on January 26, when violence had broken out in the national capital during their tractor parade. "The farmers of the country love the tricolor, but not the leaders of this country," he said.

  • February 24, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul Gandhi, says he is trying to become an "actor on tractor"

    A day after Rahul Gandhi took out a tractor rally in Wayanad in solidarity with protesting farmers, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress leader, saying he was trying to become an "actor on tractor". He also hit out at the poll-bound state's two rival fronts, ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and opposition Congress-led UDF, saying they were "fighting 'Kushti" in Kerala but have 'Dosti' in Delhi" and described it as "hypocricy".

    "Rahul Gandhi is trying to become an actor on tractor," Joshi, the BJP's Kerala Assembly election incharge, told a press conference here. After taking out a tractor rally in his constituency on Monday in solidarity with the agitating farmers, Gandhi had said agriculture is the only business that belongs to "Bharat
    Mata" and called upon the people to "force" the government to take back the three farm laws. (PTI)

  • February 24, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana farmers destroy crop in protest against agri laws

    Some farmers in Haryana destroyed their wheat crop in protest against the Centre's new agriculture laws, prompting political and farmer leaders to appeal to them not to resort to such drastic measures. Some farmers in the state's Karnal, Jind and Ambala districts had destroyed wheat crops over two to four acres of their land. In Karnal's Mundigarhi village, a farmer destroyed his wheat crop on four acres on Tuesday.

    The farmer told reporters that he did it in protest against the new farm laws. Another farmer at Manakpur village, around 3 km from Ambala City, flattened his wheat crop over one acre. Gurpreet Singh, who wanted to destroy the crop over five acres, was prevented from doing so by local BKU leader Gulab Singh. Gurpreet told reporters that he was annoyed over the attitude of the Union government as it was not repealing the farm laws. 

    In the past a couple of days, some farmers destroyed their crop on few patches of land using their tractors, prompting Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni to appeal to them not to take such a step. Chaduni appealed to them not to take such a step, saying the Centre will not be moved by such measures. 

  • February 24, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Wanted for R-Day violence, Lakha Sidhana attends farmers' rally in Bathinda

    Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana wanted in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital openly addressed a farmers' rally here on Tuesday, warning the Punjab Police against cooperating with the Delhi Police. At the meeting in Bathinda's Mehraj village, the state police was deployed to maintain law and order. When asked why the Punjab Police did not arrest him, Inspector General (Bathinda Range) Jaskaran Singh said their job was to maintain law and order.

    "As per law, we cannot do that as we have not registered a case," he said. The Congress government in Punjab has been backing the agitation against the Centre's farm laws enacted last year. The gangster-turned-activist had given the call for the public meeting last week. After addressing the gathering, Sidhana left the venue.

    Punjab Police personnel were deployed near the rally site in Mehraj village, which is the ancestral village of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Addressing the gathering, Sidhana said the event was called in support of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. He also asked people to "gherao" the Delhi Police personnel if they come to arrest the state youth, apparently referring to the Republic Day violence.

  • February 24, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the farmers’ protest. The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 91th day today. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

