Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: No alternative to demands of legal guarantee for MSP, repealing farm laws, say farmer leaders

January 01, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Congress wants special session, but yet to get time from Governor to meet: BS Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Congress wanted a special session of the state assembly so a no-confidence motion could be brought against the M L Khattar government, but despite multiple attempts to meet the governor over the issue they were yet to get time from him. Hooda, who is the leader of the opposition, said two of the seven Independent MLAs have already withdrawn support to the BJP-JJP government, while many JJP MLAs have openly come out in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.

"We earlier wrote to the governor urging him to summon a special session, stating that the Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion because this government has lost the trust of the people as well as some MLAs. "We did not get a response following which we again sought time to meet, but we were told that he could not meet due to COVID-19," Hooda said. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya had contracted COVID-19 in mid-November. "A couple of days ago we got a reply from the governor's office that expressed regret regarding our fresh request for an appointment. I had even said that I would be the only person to meet him if COVID-19 restriction was an issue, but our request was again turned down," Hooda said.

