Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: No alternative to demands of legal guarantee for MSP, repealing farm laws, say farmer leaders

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | On the farmers' issue, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said the Centre is already engaged in talks with them. We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon, he said. Spelling out various initiatives for farmers, he said, In Haryana, what we did for farmers in six years, possibly no other state would have done.
For example, we ensured smooth procurement of crops, we started Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (price difference compensation scheme) so that farmers are protected against price fluctuations. The state is also procuring seven other crops including moong, maize, sunflower and groundnut on MSP, he said. Seeking to assure that the MSP will continue, he said, I have said earlier too that in Haryana MSP will continue and if there is any threat, Manohar Lal will leave politics.