January 01, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: No alternative to demands of legal guarantee for MSP, repealing farm laws, say farmer leaders

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 37th day today. Discussions on the three farm laws and MSP is set to continue in the next round of talks on January 4.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 37th day today. The government and farmer unions reached some common ground to resolve the protesting farmers' concerns over a rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of
three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at least 50 percent resolution has been reached with mutual agreement on two out of four items on the agenda and discussions would continue on the remaining two on January 4 at 2 pm. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.
  • January 01, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | On the farmers' issue, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said the Centre is already engaged in talks with them. We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon, he said. Spelling out various initiatives for farmers, he said, In Haryana, what we did for farmers in six years, possibly no other state would have done. 

    For example, we ensured smooth procurement of crops, we started Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (price difference compensation scheme) so that farmers are protected against price fluctuations. The state is also procuring seven other crops including moong, maize, sunflower and groundnut on MSP, he said. Seeking to assure that the MSP will continue, he said, I have said earlier too that in Haryana MSP will continue and if there is any threat, Manohar Lal will leave politics.

  • January 01, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers in Delhi, the Kerala Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the immediate withdrawal of the three central laws, saying they were "anti-farmer" and "pro-corporate" and would push the farming community into a deep crisis.

    In a rare gesture, not only the legislators of the ruling CPI(M)-headed LDF and Congress-led UDF, but the lone BJP member in the 140-member state Assembly, O Rajagopal, also supported the resolution against the Centre, saying "it is the democratic spirit."

  • January 01, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP's state unit of provoking farmers in the state over the issue of electricity supply. In a statement, he said that if the party leaders are concerned for farmers, then they should suggest their central leaders to accept the demands of the agriculturists who are demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws. Gehlot also said 40 farmers have died in Delhi during the ongoing agitation.

    The Chief Minister said his government had decided to provide three-phase electricity to farmers in day time and it was announced in the state budget. As per the budget announcement, three-phase electricity will be supplied in all districts in three separate phases by April 1, 2023 and the work on infrastructure development has started. However, he said, the BJP leaders provoked farmers for political gain and demonstrations were held at sub-stations in the last few days.

  • January 01, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | No New Year celebrations until govt accepts our demands, say farmers protesting at Singhu border

    Thousands of farmers protesting at the Singhu border for over a month brought in the New Year sans any celebrations. "There is no New Year for us until the government accepts our demands," said Harjinder Singh from Punjab's Ropar, who has been camping at the Delhi-Haryana border since November 25.

    "Both the demands that they have agreed to were not laws yet. Their impact was yet to be felt. And we went to the government with the demands with clarity. They cannot pick and choose what suits them. They have to listen to all our demands, said Harmesh Singh, a farmer from Punjab's Hoshiarpur. "If the government wants to see our strength, we will show them. People like us who are used to living in 'kothis' (bungalows) are now sleeping on the road. We have been protesting peacefully for a month, we can keep protesting for a year too, added Bhupinder Singh, also from Hoshiarpur.

  • January 01, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure implementation of the Kisan Kalyan Mission, an official said. According to a spokesperson, the CM asked officials to organise exhibitions and fairs under the mission for the welfare of farmers from January 6. The chief minister said farmers should be apprised of the benefits of the agriculture laws passed by the Union government. The Kisan Kalyan Mission is a special programme of the government aimed at doubling the income of farmers. 

  • January 01, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi Traffic Police: Chilla and Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmers' protest. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni Borders.

  • January 01, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Social activist Yogita Bhayana distributes kangers (Kashmiri earthen pot used as heaters) to farmers protesting farm laws at Singhu border. "While we sleep our farmers shiver in cold & our people in Kashmir face income losses due to COVID-19. So I wanted to do this," she said.

  • January 01, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

     Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Congress wants special session, but yet to get time from Governor to meet: BS Hooda

    Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Congress wanted a special session of the state assembly so a no-confidence motion could be brought against the M L Khattar government, but despite multiple attempts to meet the governor over the issue they were yet to get time from him. Hooda, who is the leader of the opposition, said two of the seven Independent MLAs have already withdrawn support to the BJP-JJP government, while many JJP MLAs have openly come out in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.

    "We earlier wrote to the governor urging him to summon a special session, stating that the Congress wants to bring a no-confidence motion because this government has lost the trust of the people as well as some MLAs. "We did not get a response following which we again sought time to meet, but we were told that he could not meet due to COVID-19," Hooda said. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya had contracted COVID-19 in mid-November. "A couple of days ago we got a reply from the governor's office that expressed regret regarding our fresh request for an appointment. I had even said that I would be the only person to meet him if COVID-19 restriction was an issue, but our request was again turned down," Hooda said.
     

  • January 01, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab Congress MPs continue their protest against farm laws at Jantar Mantar. "We have been here for 25 days now. We're here with our families. In this new year, we hope that all the three black farm laws are taken back," says Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress MP from Punjab

  • January 01, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, one of the protesting farm unions, issued a statement on Thursday, saying that the Centre's appeal to farmer leaders to suggest an alternative to repeal of the laws is impossible. "The new laws will hand over control of agriculture markets, farmers' land and food chain to corporates," AIKSCC claimed in its statement. It stated that unless these farm laws are repealed, there is no scope to discuss pro farmer changes in 'mandis' (markets) and farm processes for ensuring doubling of farmers' income.

    After attending the meeting with Union ministers on Wednesday, All India Kisan Sabha leader and CPI(M) politburo member Hannan Mollah had said, "The discussion has not broken, it is on. Out of four issues on the agenda, two have been addressed and the remaining two -- MSP legalisation and repeal of three laws -- are to be resolved." "The government's attitude was soft (sarkar ka ravaiya naram tha). The government said it has agreed to two demands and there are complexities in the rest two. They asked us to send a fresh proposal based on today's discussion," he had said.

  • January 01, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

     Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | No alternative to demands of legal guarantee for MSP, repealing farm laws: Farmer leaders

    There is no alternative to farmers' demands of legal guarantee for MSP and repealing the new agri laws, farmer leaders said on Thursday, a day after talks between the Centre and the protesting unions remained deadlocked over the two issues. Senior farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha has called another meeting on Friday to discuss the next course of action. However, there is no question of withdrawing from the two issues which are legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and repealing of the farm laws, he said.

    "The government has addressed our demands to drop penal provisions against farmers in an ordinance relating to stubble burning and to put on hold a proposed electricity amendment law," Chaduni said. "But, we want to make it clear that there is no alternative to our two remaining demands which include repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal guarantee for MSP," he said.

    The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, one of the protesting farm unions, issued a statement on Thursday, saying that the Centre's appeal to farmer leaders to suggest an alternative to repeal of the laws is impossible. "The new laws will hand over control of agriculture markets, farmers' land and food chain to corporates," AIKSCC claimed in its statement. (PTI)

  • January 01, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

     Farmers Protest LIVE Updates | Cops use water cannon, tear gas as farmers break through barricades

    The Haryana Police on Thursday used a water cannon and tear gas as farmers on tractor-trailers broke through barricades at the Shahjahanpur border with Rajasthan, trying to push towards the national capital. While farmers on around 25 tractor-trailers pushed past the Haryana Police barriers, others stayed behind on the Rajasthan side of the Shahjahanpur-Rewari border, police said. 

    Farmers have been on a dharna at the site, blocking the road for several days in protest over the three new agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre. Farmer leaders at the site made clear that the protesters who forced their way into Haryana did not have their consent. Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat said the agitation was going on peacefully but some of the farmers forcibly entered Hayaran, which was not expected of them. Haryana Police officials said a group of farmers, mostly youths, broke through the barricades set up by them in a bid to move towards Delhi.

