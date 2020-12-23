MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 23, 2020 / 08:13 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer unions to decide on Centre's offer for further talks today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The protest against the new farm reform laws at border points of Delhi has entered the 28th day today.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 28th day today. Protesting farmer unions deferred a decision on the central government's offer for fresh talks till today, even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed the hope that they will soon resume the dialogue to resolve the impasse over the
new agri laws. Agitating farmers have claimed that there is nothing new in the Centre's latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks, as they held a day-long 'relay' hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to press their demand for the repeal of the agri reform laws. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.
  • December 23, 2020 / 08:52 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Congress to gherao BJP offices today across UP in support of farmers' stir: The Congress will hold a statewide protest across Uttar Pradesh in support of the farmers' agitation today marking the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the UP Congress said its party workers will 'gherao' offices and residences of BJP MPs, MLAs and public representatives in the state in support of protesting farmers, and also hold demonstrations by clapping and beating steel plates.

    The party said that despite the unfortunate deaths of some farmers at the protest sites in the national capital, the BJP-led central government has turned a blind eye towards the farming community. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said the party will continue with its agitation until the three newly-enacted farm laws are withdrawn. 

  • December 23, 2020 / 08:25 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday declined approval for a special session of the state assembly to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi, assembly sources said. The session would not be held on Wednesday, as proposed by CPI-M led LDF government, since the Governor did not accord sanction, the sources told PTI.

    Reacting to the decision, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was "regrettable". "It is regrettable that a recommendation coming from an elected government, enjoying clear majority in the legislative assemblyfor discussing an emergent issue of national importance, has not been acceded by the Hon'ble Governor, especially when the power to summon a session of the assembly clearly falls outside the discretionary power of the governor," Vijayan said in a letter to Khan.

    Read: Kerala Governor says 'no' to special assembly session for resolution against farm laws

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 23, 2020 / 08:11 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | A Democratic American lawmaker on Tuesday urged the Indian government to provide safety to the protesting farmers as he hailed the recent offers of dialogue and a proposal from India's Supreme Court to set up mediation. India has called the remarks by foreign leaders and politicians on protests by farmers as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted", asserting that the matter pertains to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

    "We have seen some ill-informed commentsrelating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said early this month. "I call on India's government to demonstrate its commitment to democratic norms by guaranteeing protesters' safety and by treating them with respect. Democracy demands this much," Congressman David Trone said. (PTI)

  • December 23, 2020 / 08:01 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Congress seeks President's intervention for annulling farm laws: The Congress on Tuesday sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention for withdrawal of the three farm laws and said a memorandum signed by two crore farmers would be handed over to him on December 24 by a party delegation led by Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has been supporting the farmers agitation and seeking the withdrawal of the Central farm legislations. A delegation of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had met the president with the same demand a few days ago. 

    AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said the delegation of Congress leaders led by the former party chief will meet the President on Thursday. Around 2 crore farmers' signature have been collected from across the country, he said, while seeking the President's intervention for annulling the three legislations.

  • December 23, 2020 / 07:54 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | As agitations continue with no headway in talks between the farmers and the government, we look at some of the key issues surrounding India’s farm sector and why reforms are imperative for transforming the agriculture industry. Despite record production of certain major agricultural produce and rise in exports, India’s farm sector faces some underlying challenges such as low crop yield, monsoon dependency, low share of exports in global markets, lag in farm mechanisation, burden of loans and farmer suicides. All this puts a load on the already struggling industry, limiting its growth. Here’s how:

    Low crop yields: India has reported a record foodgrain production of an estimated 296.65 million tonnes in 2019-20. Production of foodgrains has seen a rise over the last few years with India being the largest producer of pulses and the third largest producer of cereals in the world.  Likewise, yield of foodgrains has increased as well; however, it lags when compared with other agrarian economies. Yield or agriculture output is measured as the yield of a crop per unit area of land cultivation. 

    Read: Agriculture reforms: Why India’s farm sector needs a sea change

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 23, 2020 / 07:44 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Asserting that the new farm reform laws will herald a new era in Indian farming, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said the government is still willing to continue talks with protesting unions on all contentious issues. The minister said the agriculture sector is the backbone of the Indian economy and the Narendra Modi government is focusing on doubling farmer's income by 2022. He was interacting with members of international media from the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia.

    "The minister reiterated that reforms have been made in the interest of farmers and will bring about a new era in Indian agriculture. The Government has had many rounds of talks with farmer unions and is willing to continue the dialogue on contentious issues, clause by clause, with an open mind," an official statement said.

    Read: New farm laws to herald new era in Indian agriculture: Narendra Singh Tomar

  • December 23, 2020 / 07:42 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers block all 14 lanes of NH9 at UP Gate for eight hours: Farmers camping at UP Gate on Delhi-Ghaziabad border in protest against the three recent farm laws of the Centre, on Tuesday blocked all 14 lanes of the National Highway 9 for eight hours and also allegedly manhandled a journalist and photographer. The farmers blocked the arterial road highway from 9 am to 5 pm and lifted the blockade on the carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad after repeated requests by the administration. On getting a complaint about manhandling of journalists, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reprimanded a group of youngsters among protesting farmers for misbehaving with journalists.

  • December 23, 2020 / 07:27 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Why can't govt suspend farm laws till winter ends, says VBA chief Ambedkar: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday asked why the Union government doesn't suspend the new farm laws till winter gets over as protests on Delhi borders are continuing in chilly weather. The Union government has a dictatorial attitude and no inclination to listen to farmers who are opposing the laws, he alleged at a press conference here.

    At least 26 days have passed and protesting farmers are braving 2 degrees Celsius temperature, he said. "The Modi government should answer why it can't suspend these laws till winter is over," Ambedkar said. The VBA chief congratulated farmers for bringing to the fore the `fact' that the new laws would lead to the government stopping the purchase of farm produce. It will affect food security, Ambedkar claimed.

  • December 23, 2020 / 07:25 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesting farmer objects to BJP using his photo: A farmer from Punjab on Tuesday took exception to the alleged use of his photograph by the BJP to put across a point that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue, saying he himself was part of the farmers' protest against the three farm laws. A poster with Harpreet Singh's picture appeared on the Punjab BJP's Facebook page. After an uproar, the poster was removed.

    The Punjab BJP used my photo on its Facebook page, claimed Singh adding that it was an old photograph taken 6-7 years ago. I am sitting at the Singhu border, he said, adding that the BJP used his picture without seeking his permission. What they have done is wrong, said Singh on his Facebook page. Nobody is happy with these Bills (farm Acts). The BJP-led government should come to the Singhu border and see for itself which farmer is in favour of these laws, he said.

  • December 23, 2020 / 07:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmer unions deferred a decision on the central government's offer for fresh talks to Wednesday, even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed the hope that they will soon resume the dialogue to resolve the impasse over the new agri laws. A group of protesters showed black flags to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday and even tried to block his convoy in Ambala City, as demonstrations were held in several other states in support of the thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, who are on a sit-in since November 26 on the borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of the three laws.

    In Uttar Pradesh, a group of farmers who were heading to join the protesters clashed with police when they were stopped at Rampur-Moradabad toll plaza.

    Read: Farmer unions defer decision on Centre's talks offer till today

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 23, 2020 / 07:19 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE updates of the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protests happening at the border points of New Delhi. The protest has entered the 28th day today.
    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.