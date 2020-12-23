Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer unions to decide on Centre's offer for further talks today

December 23, 2020 / 08:13 AM IST

new agri laws. Agitating farmers have claimed that there is nothing new in the Centre's latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks, as they held a day-long 'relay' hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to press their demand for the repeal of the agri reform laws. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 28th day today. Protesting farmer unions deferred a decision on the central government's offer for fresh talks till today, even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed the hope that they will soon resume the dialogue to resolve the impasse over the