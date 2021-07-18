Farmers’ protest | Keep ‘extra vigil’ at stations: Delhi Police writes to Delhi Metro

Farmers gather in front of the historic Red Fort during a protest against farm reform laws on January 26, 2021 in Delhi. (File Image: Reuters)

Delhi Police has written to the Delhi Metro authorities to “keep extra vigil” at the seven metro stations in the national capital and “close them if needed”, in view of farmers' protest scheduled near the Parliament tomorrow, ANI reported.

Delhi Police has also advised farmers to reconsider their plans for protest “in view of COVID-19 guidelines”, and said that it “can’t give permission now”, the publication added.

Delhi Police officials met with a farmers’ delegation on July 18 ahead of their planned protest in front of Parliament during its monsoon session, to demand scrapping of the contentious farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum sale price (MSP).

A senior police officer had earlier told PTI that police officials may suggest alternative venues in Delhi for the protest.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, has planned for around 200 farmers to protest outside the Parliament every day during the monsoon session which will be held from July 19 to August 13, this year.

SKM has not confirmed whether it has permission to hold demonstrations but said the protests will be peaceful.

Farmers across India have been protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws that they claim do away with the MSP provision, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. Unions have held more than 10 rounds of unsuccessful talks with the government.

(With inputs from PTI)