Farmers' protest | Internet snapped again at Delhi borders

Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have seen massive mobilisation of protesters over the past two months.

The temporary internet ban at Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri Borders, where farmers have been protesting against recently passed farm laws, has been extended till the end of February 6, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification.

The latest MHA order on the internet suspension came on a day when farmers carried out a nationwide three-hour "chakka jam". From 12 pm to 3 pm, traffic in some parts of the country, including Telangana, Punjab and Haryana, was affected due to the blocking of roads by the protesters.

The farmer union leaders had, however, decided not to block roads in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who has emerged as the face of agrarian unrest, addressed the demonstrators at Ghazipur border.

Tikait, while reiterating the demand for revocation of the farm laws, said the protesters "would not head back home unless the laws are repealed".

The border points of Delhi - Singhu and Tikri borders that separate the capital from Haryana, and Ghazipur border adjoining western Uttar Pradesh - have seen massive mobilisation of protesters over the past two months.

Mobile internet and SMS services were restricted earlier as well in parts of Delhi-NCR and several districts of Haryana, with the government citing a threat to law and order.

The Indian government recently faced international criticism, after pop singer Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and other global celebrities expressed concern over the ongoing farmers' protest.

The US State Department and the UN Human Rights office also marked their apprehensions over the suspension of internet.