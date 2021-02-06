MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farmers' protest | Internet snapped again at Delhi borders

The latest MHA order on the internet suspension came on a day when farmers carried out a nationwide three-hour 'chakka jam'.

Moneycontrol News
February 06, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST
Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have seen massive mobilisation of protesters over the past two months.

Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have seen massive mobilisation of protesters over the past two months.

The temporary internet ban at Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri Borders, where farmers have been protesting against recently passed farm laws, has been extended till the end of February 6, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification.

The latest MHA order on the internet suspension came on a day when farmers carried out a nationwide three-hour "chakka jam". From 12 pm to 3 pm, traffic in some parts of the country, including Telangana, Punjab and Haryana, was affected due to the blocking of roads by the protesters.

The farmer union leaders had, however, decided not to block roads in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who has emerged as the face of agrarian unrest, addressed the demonstrators at Ghazipur border.

Tikait, while reiterating the demand for revocation of the farm laws, said the protesters "would not head back home unless the laws are repealed".

Close

Related stories

Follow live updates of farmers' protest

The border points of Delhi - Singhu and Tikri borders that separate the capital from Haryana, and Ghazipur border adjoining western Uttar Pradesh - have seen massive mobilisation of protesters over the past two months.

Mobile internet and SMS services were restricted earlier as well in parts of Delhi-NCR and several districts of Haryana, with the government citing a threat to law and order.

The Indian government recently faced international criticism, after pop singer Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and other global celebrities expressed concern over the ongoing farmers' protest.

The US State Department and the UN Human Rights office also marked their apprehensions over the suspension of internet.

While Washington referred to internet access as "one of the hallmarks of a thriving democracy", the UN-linked human rights' body said "rights to peaceful assembly and expression should be protected both offline and online".
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BKU #Current Affairs #Delhi #Farm laws #Farmers protest #India #internet ban #MHA #Rakesh Tikait
first published: Feb 6, 2021 04:12 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.