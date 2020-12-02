Farmers' protest | Indian railway cancels, diverts trains: Check full list here

Due to the ongoing farmers’ protest primarily in and around New Delhi, the Indian Railways has cancelled, short terminated or diverted a number of trains.

So, if you have booked a ticket for any of these trains, check updates of that particular train before going to the station. You can check the updates on Indian railways website, IRCTC website and other railway related apps.

Here are the list of trains cancelled/short terminated/diverted:

- The 09613 Ajmer-Amritsar express special train journey commencing on December 2 will remain cancelled.

- The 09612 Amritsar - Ajmer special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

- The 05211 Dibrugarh- Amritsar express special train commencing on December 3 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 05212 Amritsar - Dibrugarh special train commencing on December 3 will also remain cancelled.

- The 04998/04997 Bathinda - Varanasi- Bhatinda express special train will remain cancelled till further order.

- The 02715 Nanded - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at New Delhi.

- The 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar express commencing on December 2 will be short terminated at Chandigarh.

- The 04650/74 Amritsar - Jaynagar express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Amritsar - Tarn Taran - Beas.

- The 08215 Durg - Jammu Tawi express commencing on December 2 will be diverted to run via Ludhiana Jalandhar Cantt- Pathankot Cantonment.

- The 08216 Jammu Tawi - Durg express commencing on December 4 will be diverted to run via Pathankot Cantt - Jalandhar Cantt - Ludhiana.