Farmers' protest in December: Unions plan dharna, rail roko to raise demand for complete loan waiver

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) will be doing rail roko from December 20 on multiple rail tracks in the state, said the report. (Representative image)

After ending the year-long protest against the three farm laws after their withdrawal, the farmer unions and farm labourers have now announced their programmes of protest over their pending issues targeting the Punjab government.

The protests include dharna outside Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices, ministers’ houses, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) offices, and rail rook, reported the Indian Express.

Their major demand is a complete loan waiver of farmers and farm labourers, which the Congress had promised in their 2017 election manifesto, it said.

According to the report, the BKU Ugrahan will stage day-night protests outside DC offices across Punjab from December 20-24. Punjab Khet Mazdoor Sanjha Morcha will protest against Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers and ruling party MLAs from December 17-27 and stage dharnas outside SDM offices from December 28-30.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) will be doing rail roko from December 20 on multiple rail tracks in the state, said the report.

Also read | Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, BJP confirm alliance for upcoming assembly elections

“Union members were supposed to meet Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on December 16 but they postponed the meeting without giving a new date. Hence we have planned our agitation as our problems related to state government haven’t been heard till now,” Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, told the publication.

Kokrikalan said that their demands include, “complete waiver of farm loans as announced by Congress in their 2017 poll manifesto, withdrawal of FIRs against farmers lodged during the course of agitation against farm laws, complete compensation to farmers and farm labourers where the cotton crop has been damaged due to pink bollworm, Rs 3 lakh each compensation to families where farmers committed suicides, and compensation to all the farmers’ families who died during one year of struggle against farm laws.”

Punjab's 32 farmer bodies held a joint meeting in Mullanpur Dakha, about 20 kms from Ludhiana, on December 18. In the meeting, they decided that the next meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be held only after receiving a written invitation from the government.

“Our December 17 meeting with CM got postponed to December 20. Someone from his office informed us verbally about it, but we got no formal invite. Hence, we won’t be going till the time we don’t get a written invitation for the meeting,” said Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU Dakaunda.