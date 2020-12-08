Farmers' protest | Home Minister Amit Shah calls protesting farmers for talks at 7 pm today: Report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah has called the protesting farmers for talks at 7 pm on December 8, a day ahead of the scheduled sixth round of talks between the government and the farmers on December 9, NDTV has reported.

"We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister," news agency ANI quoted Rakesh Tikait, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union as saying.

The invitation for meeting also comes on a day when farmers' unions have called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh to press for repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws.

Nearly all opposition parties and several trade unions supported and participated in the Bandh.

Follow our LIVE blog here.

Leaders of farmer unions have so far rejected the Centre's offer of setting up a new committee to look into issues raised by agitating farmers.

The Narendra Modi government, which projected the farm laws as the long-overdue reforms in the agriculture sector, has failed to convince farmers in five rounds of talks held so far.