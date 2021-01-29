MARKET NEWS

January 29, 2021 / 11:11 PM IST

Farmers' Protest Highlights: 44 arrested for violence at Singhu border, says Delhi Police

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 65th day. Delhi's border points at Tikri and Singhu remain under heavy police deployment in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during a tractor parade by farmers in the national capital on Republic Day.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 65th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Suppor
t Price (MSP) system being retained.  Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. Some protesters breached barricades and clashed with police on January 26 when the farmers were staging a tractor rally in the national capital. Some also stormed the historic Red Fort. Hundreds of individuals from both, the police and protesters, were injured during the violent incident. The Delhi Police has issued notices to around 20 farmer leaders over the incident, asking why legal action should not be taken against them.
  • January 29, 2021 / 10:32 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesters to observe January 30 as 'Sadbhavana Diwas', farmer leaders to observe fast

    The Delhi Police has arrested 44 people including one person who allegedly attacked the Station House Officer (SHO) Alipur with sword. The violence was reported at the Singhu border earlier today. The clashes had erupted after a group of individuals who described themselves as "locals" began protesting near the site of farmers' demonstration, demanding them to vacate the roads of Delhi-NCR.

  • January 29, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Protesters to observe January 30 as 'Sadbhavana Diwas', farmer leaders to observe fast

    The farmers protesting at the outskirts of Delhi will observe "Sadbhavana Diwas" on January 30. The farmer union leaders would be observing a fast from 9 am to 5 pm, said a Kisan Morcha leader. Their demand continues to remain the complete revocation of the three farm reform laws.

  • January 29, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rakesh Tikait 'true patriot', says JJP leader Digvijay Chautala

    Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Singh Chautala on Friday called farmer leader Rakesh Tikait a “true patriot” and said he has always talked about farmers’ interests.

    The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Tikait and others in connection with the violence in the national capital during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

    “He is the son of country’s great farmers’ leader Mahender Singh Tikait. It is wrong to call him anti-national,” Digvijay told reporters.

    “He has always talked about farmers’ interests. If the government has to take action, it should catch people like (Gurnam Singh) Chaduni, who instigated people. But Rakesh Tikait and farmers are true patriots,” he said referring to Tikiat being booked by the police.

    PTI

  • January 29, 2021 / 08:35 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | 9 arrested for 'attacking police official' in Burari

    The Delhi Police has arrested nine farmers for attacking one of its personnel at the Burari protest site, officials said on Friday.

    Several farmers have been camping at DDA ground in Burari on the outskirts of the national capital since November-end against the Centre's three agri laws.

    At around 7.30 pm on Thursday, some protesters came out and tried to move towards Red Fort, however, they were stopped by assistant sub-inspector Harbans Lal deployed at the main entry gate. The farmers then assaulted the policeman and tore his uniform, a senior police officer said.

    A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station against nine people, police said. 

    PTI

  • January 29, 2021 / 08:33 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Centre should continue contact with farmers, issue needs to be resolved, says Punjab CM

    "I think that the government should continue its contact with the farmers and the farmers must go to the meetings. This must be resolved. It cannot continue like this," Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said. He also called for a probe to identify the "locals" who clashed with the farmers at Singhu border. Singh said he suspected the role of "miscreants with vested interests".

  • January 29, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Anna Hazare cancels indefinite fast after meeting Fadnavis

    Social activist Anna Hazare, who had earlier announced an indefinite fast from January 30, has retracted his decision. Hazare decided to change his stand after meeting Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

  • January 29, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | UP's Yuva Chetna Manch lends support to BKU in stir against farm laws

    The Yuva Chetna Manch, a social organisation active in the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh, has extended its support to Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) protesting against the new farm laws at Delhi's borders and staged a dharna at the district headquarters here on Friday.

    The organisation's activists staged a sit-in in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Shaheed Park in Chowk area and extended their support to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

    Speaking on the occasion, the outfit's convener Rohit Kumar Singh hit out at the Central government alleging that it was committing atrocities on the farmers in Delhi.

    Condemning the incident that took place at the Red Fort on Republic Day, Singh held the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) responsible for it alleging that they were behind the violence.

    PTI

  • January 29, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Attack on farmers is attack on nation, says Priyanka Gandhi

    Congress' UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the government for the alleged crackdown on protesting farmers. In a tweet, Priyanka said the government is committing a "grave sin" by intimidating farmers. "Attack on farmers is an attack on the nation," she said.

  • January 29, 2021 / 05:52 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The Kisan Mahapanchayat called in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has concluded. Thousands of farmers who arrived from different parts of the state were asked to "wait" and "leave for Delhi in small groups" by BKU leader Naresh Tikait. His brother Rakesh Tikait is leading the stir at Ghazipur border.

  • January 29, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana govt bans mobile internet in 14 districts till January 30

    The Haryana government imposed a ban on mobile internet in 14 districts of the state till January 30. The move comes amid a ban on three on mobile internet in three districts since January 26, which are located close to Delhi-NCR. The districts where the net services have been snapped are Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar, the ban has been extended to Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa, The restrictions are stated to remain till 5 pm on January 30.

  • January 29, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Crowd soars at Muzaffarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat

    The crowd continues to soar at Muzaffarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat, with farmers arriving to the town from several parts of the state. Top leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) also arrived for the protest called against the Centre's farm reform laws. The number of farmers attending the Mahapanchayat surged after a video went viral in which BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait broke down while marking his angst against the BJP-led government.

  • January 29, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Food crisis shock awaits middle class if farm laws not repealed, warns Rahul Gandhi

    The farm laws, if not repealed, would not only affect the agrarian class but also the middle class, said Rahul Gandhi as he reiterated his opposition to the Centre's three agriculture reform Bills. Gandhi warned of a "food crisis shock", claiming that one of the farm reform laws which lifts the limit on stocking of food grains will lead to the crisis. The former Congress chief appealed to the government to retract the farm laws or brace for a "nationwide revolt" which would involve more sections of the society in the days to come.

