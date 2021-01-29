Farmers' Protest Highlights: 44 arrested for violence at Singhu border, says Delhi Police

January 29, 2021 / 11:11 PM IST

t Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. Some protesters breached barricades and clashed with police on January 26 when the farmers were staging a tractor rally in the national capital. Some also stormed the historic Red Fort. Hundreds of individuals from both, the police and protesters, were injured during the violent incident. The Delhi Police has issued notices to around 20 farmer leaders over the incident, asking why legal action should not be taken against them.

The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 65th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Suppor