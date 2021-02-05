Farmers' Protest | Here are the guidelines issued by Samyukta Kisan Morcha for 'Chakka Jam' on February 6

Source: AP

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the united front of farmers, has issued a set of guidelines for the 'chakka jam' that will take place on February 6. The union has clarified that no roads will be blocked in the Delhi NCR region. They have also made it clear that they only wish for a peaceful demonstration.

"We also appeal to the public to join in, at 3 pm to express their support and solidarity with our anna data," read the bulletin issued by the union.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Taikat has also said that the farmers will not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand as part of the nationwide ‘chakka jam’.Instead, he said, farmers will only give a memorandum of understanding to the district officials in their respective areas.

Here are all the guidelines issued:

1. Only national and state highways across the country will be jammed from 12 noon to 3 pm.

2. Emergency and essential services like ambulance, school bus, etc. will not be stopped.

3. Chakka jam will remain completely peaceful and non-violent. Protesters have been asked not to indulge in any conflict with the government official or ordinary citizens.

4. There will be no chakka jam programme in NCR of Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located.

5. The chakka jam programme will conclude at 3 pm by indicating the unity of farmers, by blowing the vehicle horn continuously for 1 minute.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting against the three farm bills that were passed in Parliament. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate.