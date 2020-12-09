Farmers' protest | Government proposes to give 'written assurance' to protesting farmers on continuing MSP

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi border for two weeks, demanding a repeal of the three laws recently passed by the Centre.

Weeks into the ongoing farmers' stir against three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre, the government on December 9 proposed to give a "written assurance" that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue.

The government also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system, according to a report by PTI.

Earlier reports had suggested that the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had prepared a proposal of amendments to three farm laws in the wake of widespread farmers' protest.

The proposed amendments were to be sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for review.

Now, in a draft proposal sent to 13 agitating farmer unions, the government also said it is ready to provide all necessary clarifications on their concerns about the new farm laws enacted in September, but it did not mention anything about the main demand of protesting farmers for the repeal of the laws.

In the proposal, sent by Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, the government said is ready to consider with an open heart the objections which farmers have on the new farm laws.

"The government has tried to address the concerns of farmers with an open heart and with respect for the farming community of the country. The government appeals the Kisan unions to end their agitation," it said.

On farmers' fears that mandis would weaken after the new laws, the government said an amendment can be made wherein state governments can register the traders operating outside mandis. States can also impose tax and cess as they used in APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) mandis on them.

On the issue of farmers not getting the right to appeal in civil courts for dispute resolution, the government said it is open to making an amendment to provide for an appeal in civil courts. Currently, the dispute resolution is at SDM level.

On fears that big corporates will take over farmlands, the government said it has already been made clear in the laws, but still, for clarity's sake, it can be written that no buyer can take loans against farmland nor any such condition will be made to farmers.

Earlier on December 8 night, Home Minister Amit Shah had said the government would send a draft proposal on key issues raised by the farmers regarding the three farm laws, even though the meeting had failed to break the ice with farm union leaders who are insisting for repealing these laws.

However, after the meeting came to naught, the government cancelled the scheduled sixth round of talks between farmers and the Centre on December 9.

--With inputs from PTI