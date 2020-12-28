MARKET NEWS

Farmers' protest: Government invites 40 unions for next round of talks on December 30

In a letter to the unions, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal has invited the protesting farmers for holding talks at 2 pm on December 30 at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 07:49 PM IST
Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new farm laws scrapped.

The government on December 28 invited 40 protesting farmer unions for the next round of talks on December 30 over the three contentious farm laws to reach a "logical solution".

The government's invite followed a proposal made by unions last week to hold the talks on December 29.

In a letter to the unions, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal invited them for holding talks at 2 pm on December 30 at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital.

So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and 40 protesting farmer unions remained inconclusive.

Taking note of the unions' offer to resume talks, Aggarwal said, "The government is also committed to finding a logical solution on all relevant issues with a clear intention and an open mind."

It's been over a month now that thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping at Delhi borders seeking repeal of the three farm laws. They have threatened to intensify their stir in the coming days if their demands are not fulfilled.

--With inputs from agencies
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farmers protest #India
first published: Dec 28, 2020 07:49 pm

