Farmers' protest | FIR against 2,200 for involvement in Republic Day violence near Faridabad, no arrests yet

A day after the tractor parade by farmers protesting against the recently passed three agriculture reform laws turned violent on January 26, an FIR has been filed against more than 2,000 persons over involvement in the incident.

The case against almost 2,200 protesting farmers was lodged after the head constable posted at the Gadpuri Police Station filed a complaint, reported The Indian Express.

The FIR has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), namely, sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

Sub-Inspector Hanish Khan, who is investigating the case, said: “The FIR has been registered against 2,000 to 2,200 people moving on 350 to 400 tractors, who became violent with police officers, broke barricades, and containers, and blocked the National Highway between 11.30 am and 12 pm near Softa village in Gadpuri. We are still investigating the matter and are yet to identify the accused or make any arrests.”

Notably, the FIR was lodged against those who were part of the tractor rally and had tried entering Faridabad to move towards Delhi. They were later talked into returning to Palwal.

Faridabad has since been under curfew with Section 144 being imposed “due to apprehension of any tension, damage to public property, and loss of life”.