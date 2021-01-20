Farmers' protest: Farmers bring up NIA notices, say Centre is trying to intimidate them

The farmers' protest has entered its 56th day. (Source: AFP)

The protesting farmers brought up the National Investigation Agency (NIA) notices that were being sent to them during the 10th round of discussion between them and the government on January 20.

According to one union leader, in the first session, the farm unions raised the issue of NIA notices being sent to those supporting the agitation and the arrests of protesting farmers in Haryana, accusing the government of trying to intimidate the protestors, reported The Hindu.

The 10th round of talks was initially scheduled on January 19, but got pushed to January 20. The farmers' protest has entered its 56th day.

On January 12, the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the implementation of the contentious agri reform laws hoping it would end the farmers' protest. However, in their response to what the court called an extraordinary order of stay, the farmer unions made it clear that they would not call off the protest until the three reform laws enacted in September are repealed.