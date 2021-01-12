Farmers' protest | Farmer leaders refuse to join SC-appointed panel, will hold tractor parade on Republic Day

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at three Delhi border points.

After the Supreme Court appointed a four-member committee to resolve the deadlock on agricultural reform laws, farmer bodies refused to join the panel as the members and accused the committee for being “pro-government”.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde on January 12 stayed the implementation of the agricultural reform laws till further orders and observed that the legislations were passed without consultation.

While farmer leaders welcomed the top court's decision to put the laws on hold, they, however, refused to appear before the committee.

"Farmer unions reiterate the fact that they will not participate in any such committee process - further, one of their apprehensions about such a process got validated in the very constitution of the committee. It is clear that the Court is being misguided by various forces even in its constitution of a committee.

"These are people who are known for their support to the three Acts and have actively advocated for the same. It is not out of place to remind that the farmer unions have rejected a Committee proposal from the government too. Their dialogue is basically with an elected government about its policy directions and concomitant laws," Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of around 40 protesting unions, said in a press release.

The union leaders also said they will march into Delhi with a “peaceful tractor parade” on the Republic Day.

"The peaceful Kisan Parade announced by farmers organisations on Republic Day will be held at Delhi and all over the country in large numbers. Farmers will observe Republic day. The government is trying to misguide the Court on this too," read the press note.

