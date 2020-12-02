Farmers' Protest | Dont do dirty politics: Arvind Kejriwal to Amrinder Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh has made false allegations against him of passing the three farmer ordinances in Delhi, despite knowing that these three laws are passed by the Centre, and it is not the prerogative of any state to implement or not implement these laws

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at his Punjab counterpart Captain Amrinder Singh on December 2, saying he should not do dirty politics on farmers' protests against three farm bills passed by the Centre recently.

The Delhi Chief Minister said the Punjab CM has made false allegations against him of passing the three farmer ordinances in Delhi, despite knowing that these three laws are passed by the Centre and it is not the prerogative of any state to implement or not implement these laws.

"If the implementation of the laws depend on the states, why would the farmers from across the nation reach Delhi to talk to the Centre and put their demands forward," he asked during a digital press conference.

He said the allegations made by Singh may be coming from his friendship with the BJP or he may be pressured to do so.

"I know that the reason may be your family is charged with cases and receiving notices from the ED," he added.

Kejriwal said the Centre had a full-proof plan of putting the farmers into jails as soon as they reached Delhi, but his refusal to convert nine stadiums in Delhi into jails has upset the Centre.

According to Kejriwal, the Punjab CM had many chances to stop the farm bills. "Two years ago, the BJP formed a committee to formulate and examine these bills, and Captain Sahab was a member of that committee. The people of Punjab are asking you, Captain Sahab, why did you not stop these bills by raising objections in the committee itself," he asked.

Singh had criticised Kejriwal for officially notifying the farm bills. "Do they have no shame? They failed to pass any amendment in the Delhi Assembly to negate the central laws, as was done in Punjab. And now they have officially notified the agricultural legislations. The party's true intent and affiliation has been exposed," the Punjab Chief Minister has said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also urged the people to stand with farmers. "When some people call the farmers terrorists, anti-nationals, I cannot imagine what the soldiers on the border must be going through, whose parents are being called terrorists. Today, we all have to decide as to whether we are with the farmers, or whether we are with the people who are calling these farmers terrorists," he said.

He also appealed to the Centre to accept the farmers' demands and provide a legal guarantee of the MSP.