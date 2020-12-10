PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farmers' protest: Delhi Traffic Police informs commuters about closed routes

The police also advised people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

PTI
Dec 10, 2020 / 01:34 PM IST

Amid the continuing deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new agri laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday took to Twitter to inform commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of thousands of protesters camping at the city''s borders.

The police also advised people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Tikri and Dhansa borders are still closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement, it said.

Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said in a tweet.

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on alternative routes.

Close

Related stories

On Wednesday, farmer leaders rejected a government proposal to amend the new agri laws, and announced they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14.

This comes after the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

The farmer leaders have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.

The government has been defending these laws, saying they will benefit the farmers in the long run and raise their incomes.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 10, 2020 11:17 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.