English
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
Farmers' Protest | Delhi Police withdraws additional force deployed at borders

The three borders of Delhi - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur - have emerged as epicentres of the agrarian unrest since November-end.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 10:49 PM IST
The security presence was escalated at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points ahead of the 'chakka jam' called by protesting farmers last week. (Image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The security presence was escalated at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points ahead of the 'chakka jam' called by protesting farmers last week. (Image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The additional forces deployed at border points of the national capital were being withdrawn, the Delhi Police said on February 8. The security presence was escalated at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points ahead of the 'chakka jam' called by protesting farmers last week.

According to an internal communication of the Delhi Police, the additional forces placed at the border were asked to go back to their respective units and districts, news agency ANI reported.

The three border points of Delhi have emerged as epicentres of the agrarian unrest since November 2020.

The Tikri border at north and Singhu at west seperate Delhi from Haryana, whereas Ghazipur demarcates the capital from western Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: After PM Modi's invite, farmer leaders say ready for talks, ask govt to choose date

Farmers, predominantly from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting at Tikri and Singhu, whereas, the agitating front at Ghazipur is being led largely by farmers from west UP - under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Following the January 26 violence, the police deployment had increased at the borders of Delhi. Nails were studded, portions of roads were dug up and barricades with barbed wires were inserted in an apparent bid to prevent the protesters from entering en-masse into the capital.

The order to withdraw additional forces from the Delhi borders came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a renewed appeal for talks.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the government is committed towards resolving the issue through talks.

After Modi's invite, the farmer leaders said they were ready to return for a dialogue with the government. They, however, marked their dissent over Modi's remark that a new "breed" of agitators called "andolan jivi has emerged in the country".
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Chalo #Delhi Police #Farm laws #Farmers protest #Ghazipur #India #Singhu #Tikri
first published: Feb 8, 2021 10:49 pm

