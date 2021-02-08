Farmers' Protest | Delhi Police withdraws additional force deployed at borders

The security presence was escalated at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points ahead of the 'chakka jam' called by protesting farmers last week. (Image: AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The additional forces deployed at border points of the national capital were being withdrawn, the Delhi Police said on February 8. The security presence was escalated at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points ahead of the 'chakka jam' called by protesting farmers last week.

According to an internal communication of the Delhi Police, the additional forces placed at the border were asked to go back to their respective units and districts, news agency ANI reported.

The three border points of Delhi have emerged as epicentres of the agrarian unrest since November 2020.

The Tikri border at north and Singhu at west seperate Delhi from Haryana, whereas Ghazipur demarcates the capital from western Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers, predominantly from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting at Tikri and Singhu, whereas, the agitating front at Ghazipur is being led largely by farmers from west UP - under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Following the January 26 violence, the police deployment had increased at the borders of Delhi. Nails were studded, portions of roads were dug up and barricades with barbed wires were inserted in an apparent bid to prevent the protesters from entering en-masse into the capital.

The order to withdraw additional forces from the Delhi borders came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a renewed appeal for talks.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the government is committed towards resolving the issue through talks.