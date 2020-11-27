PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police seeks AAP government's nod to use 9 stadiums as temporary jails

On Friday morning, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu Border to disperse protesting farmers who are heading towards the national capital as part of the march to protest the Centre’s new farm laws.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Delhi Police have sought permission from the AAP government to use the city’s nine stadiums as temporary jails due to the farmers’ 'Delhi Chalo' march, government sources said on Friday.

"In view of the farmers’ march, the Delhi Police have asked the Delhi government for permission to use nine stadiums as temporary jails to keep the detained or arrested farmers,” a source said.

On Friday morning, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu Border to disperse protesting farmers who are heading towards the national capital as part of the march to protest the Centre’s new farm laws.

Close

There is a heavy police deployment of security personnel with sand-laden trucks and water cannons stationed, usage of barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering the city.

Police said they will not allow the agitating farmers to enter Delhi. Police said they will not allow the agitating farmers to enter Delhi.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 11:48 am

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Police #farm bill protest #Farm Bills #Farm laws #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.