Farmers Protest | Delhi Govt grants protesters permission to hold demonstrations outside Jantar Mantar

Delhi government grants permission to farmers to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar tomorrow, subject to following all COVID protocols: Sources

The Delhi government has said it will grant permission to farmers to hold protests at Jantar Mantar on July 22, subject to following all COVID-19 protocols, ANI reported citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Satish Golcha & Joint CP Jaspal Singh had also visited Jantar Mantar which has been the chosen site by farmers to stage protests against the three farm reform laws.

Speaking to PTI on July 20, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka had said that 200 farmers, wearing identification badges, will go to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border to hold the protest.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions spearheading the stir against the central farm laws, had planned that around 200 farmers will protest outside Parliament every day from July 22 during the monsoon session.

The monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday (July 19) and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

"We informed the police that every day 200 farmers will go to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses during the monsoon session. It will be a peaceful demonstration and protesters will have identification badges," Kakka said.

Thousands of farmers across the country had joined the agitation against the three farm reform laws. According to them, these laws will do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

