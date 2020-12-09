Farmers' protest : Deadlock continues as farmers reject Centre's proposal to amend laws, vow to intensify agitation

Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi's two borders to protest against the new farm laws

The protesting farmers on December 9 rejected the government’s proposal to amend the recently passed farm laws and stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the laws and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2000.

The farmers have decided to escalate their protest and called for a nationwide sit-in protests on December 14. The Delhi-Jaipur Highway will be blocked on December 12, the farmers said.

“We reject all the proposals. These are old proposals dressed up as new. Protests will continue across the state. We will continue protests unless the three laws are repealed," said a farmer leader addressing a press conference after a meeting of farmers' unions over the government proposals.

The Centre's proposals included a written assurance on minimum support price (MSP), amending the law to allow appeals in the court, empowering states to impose taxes/fees in private trade areas to maintain parity with regulated APMC mandis, to name a few.

The farmers said they would escalate the agitation by blocking more roads and stage protests outside the houses of the Union ministers. The farmers have also decided to make the entry through toll plazas across the country free on December 12.

"We will escalate protests and block other borders as well. First major country-wide protest will be held on December 14," he said.

In the 20-page document extended to the farmers, the government mentioned that it was ready to talk to farmers with an open heart, but reiterated its stand that repealing the laws was not out of question.

The government also appealed to the farmers to end the agitation.

“The government has tried to address the concerns of farmers with an open heart and with respect for the farming community of the country. The government appeals the unions to end their agitation,” read the proposal sent by the Agriculture Ministry's Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal.

Tens of thousands of farmers continue to stay put along Delhi borders for the 14th straight day on December 9. The farmers had on December 8 enforced a four-hour long national shutdown - Bharat Bandh - in support of their demands.

The sixth round of talks between the Centre, and Union leaders scheduled to take place on December 9 was cancelled after an “informal” meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a section of farmer leaders on December 8 failed to break the deadlock.

This was Amit Shah’s first meeting with the farmer leaders. In the earlier meetings, Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Somesh Prakash led the Centre’s talks with the protesting farmers.

After the home minister’s intervention, the Centre presented a draft proposal of key amendments in the contentious laws to the farmers.

A five-member delegation of opposition leaders is meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 to seek his intervention on the issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, and DMK's TKS Elangovan will be part of the delegation.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the three farm laws since September when the government amended them. Before moving to Delhi borders in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on November 26, the farmers blocked the railway tracks in Punjab for about two months pressing for their demands.

The Centre has projected the three contentious laws - the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – as the long-overdue reforms in the agriculture sector, but has failed to convince farmers in several rounds of talks held so far.