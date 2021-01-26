MARKET NEWS

Farmers' Protest | Chaos at Delhi borders: Police resort to tear gas, lathi charge

Farmers at SInghu border earlier alleged that police were stopping them and asking them to take a route not previously agreed on.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST
Delhi Farmers Protest: Police use tear gas and lathi charge tractor rally on January 26 (Image Source: Twitter/Abhijeet Dipke (AAP)

Delhi Police used tear gas on farmers who had arrived at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar from the Singhu border with their tractor rally, ANI reported on January 26.

Police used tear gas shells after isolated incidents of scuffle between protestors and police took place at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and protestors took over a police vehicle, the agency said.

Farmers earlier alleged that police were stopping them and asking them to take a route not previously agreed on. Satnam Singh Pannu, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee at Singhu Border told ANI: "We've to move towards Ring Road but police is stopping us. We've given them 45 mins to speak to their seniors. We're carrying out a peaceful parade. The route they are asking us to follow wasn't agreed upon."

To this SS Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police at Singhu Border said: "They have cooperated with us and we are cooperating with them. It is our request that they continue to follow the route they are currently on."

Other media organisations also reported police action against the tractor rally. "Tear gas, lathi-charge by cops as protesting farmers break barricades at Delhi borders, begin #KisanTractorRally," reported NDTV.

Follow our live blog for full coverage of the Farmers' Protest

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, social media team lead for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) (as per his LinkedIn Profile) shared videos and photos of the police action on Twitter and called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "breaking farmers' trust."

In one tweet he wrote: "Modi's police welcoming farmers in Delhi. Modi cannot be trusted. Shame on you @narendramodi #HistoricTractorMarch" (sic)

Protestors also pushed through police barricading on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pandav Nagar and at Karnal bypass. Tikri Border saw a huge crowd of farmers gather as they carried out a tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day to register protest against three farm laws introduced by the Centre.
Moneycontrol News
