Farmers' protest: Centre may seek Cabinet nod for MSP assurance

Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the central government may seek a Cabinet approval for an executive order on securing minimum support price (MSP) as demanded by the protesting farmers.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new agriculture reform laws for the last 19 days. The bandh has been called against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.

The Centre may also consider changing the rules to fulfill its promise of ensuring the level-playing field in terms of taxes and cess collected between a regulated APMC and out-of-mandi transactions, reported Business Standard. This has been proposed in the compromise formula being offered to agitating farmers, it said.

According to the report, the government may bring an electronic system of registration for all out-of-mandi transactions. On the basis of this, a nominal charge of around one percent could be levied on the total volume of such transactions, which can be called ‘trade facilitation charge’, said the report citing sources.

In a bid to break the logjam of farmers, the Centre has offered the compromise formula apart from an assurance on MSP. Under this, the government is willing to consider other tweaks in the farm reform laws. This includes giving power to states to frame rules on registration of new traders, who will trade outside the designated APMC and not just rely on a PAN card, which is laid down by the Trade Act in its current form, as per the report.

The revised rules might also give states the right to levy fee or cess on private mandis outside the APMCs on par with the existing APMCs, it said.

Besides states, the proposed changes also include giving powers to farmers to appeal in any civil court if he is not satisfied with the decision of the sub-divisional magistrate, added the report.