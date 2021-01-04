MARKET NEWS

Farmers' protest: Centre looks to add rice, wheat in PM-ASHAA to end agitation, says report

If the government includes paddy and wheat in PM-ASHAA, they will be eligible for deficiency price payment.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST
Source: AFP

Among the various option to break the impasse with farmers protesting against the three agriculture reform laws, the central government is looking to include paddy and wheat in the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-ASHAA).

If the government includes paddy and wheat in PM-ASHAA, they will be eligible for deficiency price payment. As of now, the deficiency price payment is applicable to pulses and oilseeds, reported Business Standard.

In the past, however, the attempts at deficiency price payment in the case of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhawantar Bhugtan Scheme could not succeed much as there were allegations that traders formed cartels to artificially keep the prices down, the report said.

Thousands of farmers are staying put for more than a month now at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the farmers' protest

PM-ASHAA is aimed towards ensuring remunerative prices to farmers for their produce. The scheme provides a mechanism through which the Centre can either directly procure specified farm produce or pay the difference if prices fall below the MSP.

According to the report, the Centre is also exploring the option of a minimum reserve price for private traders based on the cost of production of farm produce.

In this case, the government could explore something like a floor rate for private traders to buy farm produce based on the production cost as estimated by the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP). The move could be applicable only for the 23 crops for which CACP determines the production cost, said the report.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 4, 2021 11:05 am

