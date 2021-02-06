MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farmers' protest | Centre has time till October 2 to repeal farm laws, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Addressing the agitating farmers at Delhi's Gazipur border after the three-hour nationwide 'chakka jam', Rakesh Tikait said the farmers would not return home until the farm laws were repealed.

Moneycontrol News
February 06, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
The Delhi Police intensified security at all border points of the city to deal with any situation emerging out of the nationwide 'chakka jam'.


Issuing an ultimatum to the central government, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on February 6 said the Centre had till October 2 to repeal the three farm laws.

Addressing the agitating farmers at Gazipur border after the three-hour nationwide 'chakka jam', Tikait said the farmers would not return home until the laws were repealed.

He also said the protest would continue till October 2 and the government had time till then to repeal the laws, failing which the farmers would plan further protests.

"We will not return home unless our demands are met," Tikait said as protestors blocked roads at several places on the call given by the farmers' unions for a nationwide 'chakka jam'.

Close

"We have given time to the government till October 2 to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure," he said, as quoted by ANI.

Farmer unions staged 'chakka jam' protest between 12 noon and 3 pm to protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues. Supporters blocked roads and highways in several states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The Delhi-Jaipur Highway was completely blocked as the lane passing through the Shahjahanapur border (Alwar) was also closed around 11 am. The protests started around 12 noon. In Jaipur, tractors were parked on roads to jam the traffic, while in Alwar, stones and thorny shrubs were placed on roads.

In Delhi, around 50 people were detained near Shaheedi Park for allegedly holding a protest in support of the 'chakka jam' call given by the farmers agitating against the Centre's new agri laws.

In Karnataka, farmers blocked highways in different parts of the state, to express solidarity with the ryots. In response to a call given by various farmers' associations led by Kuruburu Shanthakumar, peasants in the

state swarmed all highways leading to and out of Bengaluru to block them.

The demonstrations took place in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kolar, Koppal, Bagalkote, Tumakuru Davangere, Hassan, Mangaluru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chikkaballapura, and other places.

Roads were blocked in Punjab and Haryana as well. Protesting farmers owing allegiance to different farmers' bodies blocked state and national highways at several places, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) General Secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they held road blockades at 33 places in 15 districts including Sangrur, Barnala and Bathinda in Punjab.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BKU #Current Affairs #Delhi #Farm laws #Farmers protest #India #Politics #Punjab #Rakesh Tikait
first published: Feb 6, 2021 04:26 pm

