Farmers' protest: BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi

BJP leaders Surjit Kumar Jyani, who is also a former Punjab minister, and Harjit Singh Grewal met Prime Minister Modi at his residence.

PTI
January 05, 2021 / 06:48 PM IST
Tens of thousands of farmers have been blocking the highways for nearly 40 days despite the coronavirus pandemic, rains and an ongoing cold wave. (Image: AP)

BJP leaders from Punjab on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid protests by farmers at Delhi’s borders against the Centre’s new agri laws for nearly six weeks.

Jyani was chairing the BJP’s Kisan Coordination Committee for interacting with farmers in Punjab last year on the three farm bills which at that time had not been passed by Parliament.

Grewal was also a member of the committee.

Talking to PTI, Grewal said their meeting with Prime Minister Modi was about Punjab related issues, but did not specify further.

The meeting between the BJP leaders and Modi came a day after another round of talks between the government and agitating farmers remained inconclusive.
