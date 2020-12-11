Farmers' Protest | Bharatiya Kisan Union moves SC against farm laws, calls them 'arbitrary'

The BKU moved the Supreme Court a day after the Centre said it was ready for 'open-minded discussions' on farm laws.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the farmer unions participating in the ongoing farmers' agitation, moved the Supreme Court on December 11 against the three contentious farm laws, calling them "arbitrary" and saying they will make farmers "vulnerable to corporate greed".

This comes a day after the government said it is ready for "open-minded discussions" with protesting farmers.

"We sent a proposal to farmers. They wanted that laws be repealed. The government is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions the farmers have objected to. We want to reiterate that the three farm laws don't affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers in the earlier meetings," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said.

In its petition, the BKU alleged that the laws were passed without adequate discussion, according to an NDTV report.

The Narendra Modi government, which projected the three farm laws as the long-overdue reforms in the agriculture sector, has failed to convince farmers in many rounds of talks held so far.

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions slated for December 9 - a day after a Bharat Bandh called by the farmers - was cancelled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue.

Tens of thousands of farmers continue to stay put along Delhi borders for the sixteenth straight day on December 11.