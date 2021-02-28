Farmers' Protest: Arvind Kejriwal to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut today

File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws at Meerut on February 28.

Kejriwal will address the farmers at 11 am. To gather support for the mahapanchayat, AAP also issued an invitation card requesting farmers to attend the event.

Track this LIVE blog for the latest updates on Kisan Mahapanchayat

AAP has strongly supported the farmers protesting the new farm laws. Kejriwal had earlier visited one of the prominent protest sites at Delhi’s Singhu border and expressed his support to the farmers.

"Aam Aadmi Party's kisan mahapanchayat will be held on the historic land of Meerut. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will raise his voice for the rights of the farmers," AAP said in a tweet in Hindi.

On February 21, Kejriwal had met farmer leaders from Western UP and demanded that the BJP-ruled central government withdraw the three farm laws, terming them "death warrant" for farmers.

"These anti-farmer laws are death warrants to the farmers. With the implementation of these laws the crops will go to the hands of a few industrialists and the farmers of India will become labourers in their own land," he had said.

AAP chief further said that the Centre should immediately withdraw all the three agri laws and extend the legal guarantee of MSP on all the 23 crops, following the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.