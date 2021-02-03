Farmers' protest | After Rihanna's tweet, Bollywood celebs call for unity against 'propaganda'

Rihanna had posted a CNN news report on the farmers' protest and asked why people aren't talking about the issue.

A day after singer and businesswoman Rihanna's tweet put the farmers' protest on global map, Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and producer-director Karan Johar among others joined the Centre’s call to stand united against “propaganda” against India’s policies.

with #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.



Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences," tweeted Akshay Kumar

Other Bollywood personalities, including Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty, soon followed the suit and tweeted in support of the stand taken by the Centre.



Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021





We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021



Lets stand united against any propaganda. Together we can and we will! #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaTogether https://t.co/4PhlCCowz4 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) February 3, 2021





We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU

— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement asked foreign individuals and entities to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the farmers’ protest before rushing to comment on it.

Emphasising that these protests must be seen in the context of “India’s democratic ethos and polity.”

The ministry said it would like to “emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.”

“The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the ministry said.

Rihanna had posted a CNN news report on the protest and asked: “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”

Meanwhile, Jay Sean became the latest international celebrity to lend his support to farmers' protest. On Instagram, he called it "one of the largest protests ever in history".

Since September, thousands of farmers in India, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at several Delhi border points since November 2020, seeking repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.