Farmers' protest: 10,000 more protestors to join agitation against new agri reform laws

The ongoing farmers’ protest at the Singhu border in Delhi against the three new agriculture reform laws may grow bigger as 10,000 more protesters are expected to proceed to the national capital on December 14.

The large group of farmers, coming from Rajasthan to join the agitation in Delhi, blocked the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway on December 13 when it was stopped by police, reported The Times of India.

Following this, the traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway stalled at Jaisingh Khera around 1.45 pm and vehicles were seen stuck on the stretch of up to 10 kilometer, said the report.

The Alwar administration diverted traffic through the Behror-Tatarpur-Khairthal route. The police opened the border for vehicles coming from Delhi after 3.5 hours, said the report citing officials.

The farmers, however, said that they had not blocked the highway and called it a “consequence” of the fact that the police blocked them from placing barriers, the report stated.

Leaders of agitating farmer unions have said that they would hold a one-day hunger strike on December 14 and protests would be held in all district headquarters to press their demand for the repeal of the new farm reform laws.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he too will observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government to shun ego and scrap the legislation.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new agri reform laws for the last 18 days. The bandh has been called against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.

While the farmers have warned of intensifying the stir in coming days amid a deadlock in talks, several Union Ministers have repeatedly alleged that the farmers' protests have been hijacked by Maoists, Leftists and anti-national elements, a charge denied by the union leaders spearheading the agitation.