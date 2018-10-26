App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers plan march to Delhi next month

Convenor of AIKSCC Hannan Mollha said on November 28, farmers from various parts of the country will start their 'Delhi march' from Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Sonepat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An umbrella body of 260 farmers organisations will hold a 'kisan march' to Delhi next month to protest against the central government's "apathetic attitude" in solving problems of their community, leaders of the farmers committee said on Thursday.

Leaders of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) claimed that the planned 'kisan march' to Delhi, beginning November 28, would be larger than the farmers' march organised at Boat Club under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Tikait, founder of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in 1988.

"It is a protest march of farmers against the central government's apathetic attitude towards solving problems of the community. Government has no intention of solving farmers' distress," said Yogendra Yadav, founder member of Swaraj Abhiyan and Jai Kisan Andolan.

Yadav alleged that the central government's "apathetic attitude" towards solving farmers' issue reflected in minimum support price for 22 crops.

"From prime minister to finance minister, the implementation of MSP was announced at three different times. But farmers are still incurring huge losses," he alleged.

Convenor of AIKSCC Hannan Mollha said on November 28, farmers from various parts of the country will start their 'Delhi march' from Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Sonepat.

"Farmers will come on tractors. On November 29, they will assemble at Ramlila grounds here. We are trying to organise our rally at Boat Club. If we will have government's permission, then the rally will be held at Boat Club, otherwise the rally's venue will be Ramlia ground," Mollah said.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 09:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

