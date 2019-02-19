Farmers' march from Nashik to reach Mumbai on February 27: AIKS

Accusing the BJP-led Central and Maharashtra governments of betraying farmers, the All India Kisan Sabha Tuesday said several peasants' groups would once again take out a long march from Nashik beginning Wednesday.

About 50,000 farmers from 23 districts are expected to be part of the march, scheduled to reach Mumbai on February 27, to press for demands like farm loan waiver, minimum support price, irrigation facilities and provision of pension to farmers.

The AIKS also said it was opposed to the multi-billion dollar Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project which has seen several farmers along the proposed route approach court against land acquisition.

A farmers' march by the AIKS last year had forced the state government to give in-principle acceptance to several of their demands.

"A year has passed but the state government has not fulfilled promises. Hence, the long march would be taken out against the betrayal of farmers by BJP-led state and central governments," the AIKS said.