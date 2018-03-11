App
Mar 11, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers' issues, TRS poll promises expected to figure prominently in budget session Hyderabad

The state government has highlighted its move to provide 24x7 power supply to farmers as a significant achievement

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Farmers_drought_Crop
Farmers_drought_Crop

Farmers' issues, the welfare and development programmes of the TRS government and the ruling party's election promises are expected to figure prominently in the budget session of Telangana legislature beginning here tomorrow.

The session would start with the address of Governor E S L Narasimhan.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly is likely to meet after that to decide the duration of the session and its agenda, official sources said. The ruling TRS would finalise its strategy for the session at a meeting of its MLAs and MLCs today, TRS sources said.

The Budget is likely to be presented on March 15, official sources said. Farmers' issues are expected to come up for debate prominently during the session.

The state government has announced an investment support scheme for farmers, but the opposition Congress and BJP allege that the TRS government has failed to implement its farm loan waiver effectively and also in providing MSP to farmers for different crops.

The state government has highlighted its move to provide 24x7 power supply to farmers as a significant achievement. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has recently favoured forging a non-Congress, non-BJP alternative at the Centre and the help from NDA government at the Centre for state development is also expected to come up for debate.

The ruling TRS' MPs have been demanding in Delhi that the Centre help the state increase reservation for backward Muslims. The issue may also figure in the legislature session.

The opposition is also likely to raise the alleged failures of the TRS government to implement its election promises like two bedroom houses for the poor.

