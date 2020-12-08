PlusFinancial Times
Farmers in Maharashtra village distribute milk for free to back Bharat Bandh

Farmers in Wadigodri village did not sell their milk or supply it to dairies in the market, but instead chose to give away the commodity for free to children and women in the area, said Suresh Kale, the district president of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

PTI
Dec 8, 2020 / 03:42 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Farmers of a village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district on Tuesday distributed milk for free to residents to support the Bharat Bandh called by cultivators demanding repeal of the Centre’s agri laws.

Farmers in Wadigodri village did not sell their milk or supply it to dairies in the market, but instead chose to give away the commodity for free to children and women in the area, said Suresh Kale, the district president of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Bharat Bandh

"Farmers in the village said they would not sell the milk anywhere because of the bandh. They gave it to our volunteers in the village and we distributed it to villagers for free,” Kale said.

Also read | Bharat Bandh on December 8: All you need to know about nationwide strike over farm laws

Volunteers of the organisation will march to the tehsildar’s office in Ambad to submit a memorandum of demands and extend their support to the agitation in Delhi, he added.
