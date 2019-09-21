App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers from UP march towards Delhi with demands

The farmers who had stayed put in Noida on September 20 were at Delhi Gate, on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, around noon, causing obstruction in traffic along the route.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Hundreds of farmers from Uttar Pradesh were on their way to Kisan Ghat in Delhi demanding pending sugarcane dues, loan waivers and cheap electricity, among others.

"Traffic is obstructed in both carriageways from Ghazipur Border UP Gate on NH-9, NH-24 towards Nizamuddin due to the farmers' rally," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The farmers, protesting under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan (BKS), had started their march from Saharanpur on September 11. While in Noida, the farmers held talks with government representatives but those failed to materialise.

They are on their way to Kisan Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, in the national capital.

Among their other major demands is implementation of the Swaminathan Committee's recommendation.

First Published on Sep 21, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #India

