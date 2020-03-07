App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farmers fear damage to wheat crop as rains continue in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also received heavy rains for the second day on Saturday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash several places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday leading to a sharp dip in maximum temperatures, the meteorological department said. Widespread rains in the two states have triggered fear among farmers about damage to wheat crop.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also received heavy rains for the second day on Saturday.

The maximum temperature dropped sharply after the rains. It hovered between 17-20 degrees Celsius at most places, 3 to 8 notches below normal range.

Close

Amid reports that high-velocity winds and heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm had caused damage to standing crops in some parts of the state, the Punjab government had on Friday ordered a special 'girdawari' for crop loss assessment.

The wheat crop is harvested in mid-April.

Damage to the crops was also reported from few parts of neighbouring Haryana.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.