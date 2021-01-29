MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farmers' demands valid, attempts to discredit them completely wrong: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal was responding to a tweet from an unverified account of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in which he had thanked him for making arrangements at the border for farmers.

PTI
January 29, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI)

File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the AAP fully backs the ongoing protest of farmers, calling their demands valid and attempts to discredit them completely wrong.

Kejriwal was responding to a tweet from an unverified account of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in which he had thanked him for making arrangements at the border for farmers.

"Rakesh ji, we are fully with the farmers. Your demands are valid. It is completely wrong to discredit the farmers' movement, calling the farmers as traitors and making false cases against the farmer leaders who have been agitating peacefully for so many days," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Farmers' Protest

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also visited the Ghazipur border, where farmers are protesting against the agri laws, to check the arrangements made by the Delhi government.

Close

Related stories

The Ghaziabad administration late Thursday night gave an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site but Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but won't end the stir.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.
PTI
TAGS: #agriculture reform laws #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India
first published: Jan 29, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.