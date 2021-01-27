MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farmer's death at tractor rally was not due to gunshot, says UP Police

The farmer died in Delhi after the tractor he was driving overturned at ITO. The protesters, however, alleged that the police had fired at him while he was chasing them.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST
Police used tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

Police used tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Image: AP)


The farmer who died after the tractor rally turned violent in New Delhi on January 26 was not shot, clarified the Assistant Director General (ADG) Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Police, on January 27.

"The post mortem report clarifies that he (farmer who died during the tractor rally in Delhi yesterday) was not shot. He succumbed to the antemortem injuries which he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the viral video," says Avinash Chandra, ADG Bareilly in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The farmer died in Delhi after the tractor he was driving overturned at ITO. The protesters, however, alleged that the police had fired at him while he was chasing them.

A video, shared by news agencies, showed a group of farmers chasing the policemen at ITO using their tractors. Shortly after the clip emerged, the death of one of the farmers driving the tractors was reported.

Follow live updates of farmers' protest in Delhi

Close

Related stories

An FIR has been lodged against 2,200 protesting farmers for their involvement in the violence near Faridabad. The case was lodged after the head constable posted at the Gadpuri Police Station filed a complaint. No arrests have been made yet.

The tractor rally of farmers coincided with the 72nd Republic Day celebrations. The rally was aimed at pressuring the government to repeal the three farm reform laws - which have led to the nationwide agrarian stir.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Police #Dilli Chalo farmers protest #Farm Bills #Farm Bills 2020 #Framers' protest #India
first published: Jan 27, 2021 06:05 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.