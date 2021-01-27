Farmer's death at tractor rally was not due to gunshot, says UP Police

Police used tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

The farmer who died after the tractor rally turned violent in New Delhi on January 26 was not shot, clarified the Assistant Director General (ADG) Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh Police, on January 27.



The post mortem report clarifies that he (farmer who died during the tractor rally in Delhi yesterday) was not shot. He succumbed to the antemortem injuries which he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the viral video: Avinash Chandra, ADG Bareilly in Rampur, UP pic.twitter.com/goFuCA1I2X

"The post mortem report clarifies that he (farmer who died during the tractor rally in Delhi yesterday) was not shot. He succumbed to the antemortem injuries which he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the viral video," says Avinash Chandra, ADG Bareilly in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The farmer died in Delhi after the tractor he was driving overturned at ITO. The protesters, however, alleged that the police had fired at him while he was chasing them.

A video, shared by news agencies, showed a group of farmers chasing the policemen at ITO using their tractors. Shortly after the clip emerged, the death of one of the farmers driving the tractors was reported.

An FIR has been lodged against 2,200 protesting farmers for their involvement in the violence near Faridabad. The case was lodged after the head constable posted at the Gadpuri Police Station filed a complaint. No arrests have been made yet.

The tractor rally of farmers coincided with the 72nd Republic Day celebrations. The rally was aimed at pressuring the government to repeal the three farm reform laws - which have led to the nationwide agrarian stir.