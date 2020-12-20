MARKET NEWS

Farmers claim Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked after live event: Report

Protesting farmers alleged that following a live event their accounts on both the platforms were blocked.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2020 / 09:36 PM IST
Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new farm laws scrapped.

Amid ongoing farmers' protests, Facebook and Instagram accounts used by the farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture reform laws were blocked on December 20, NDTV reported.

The protesting farmers have alleged that following a live event their accounts on both platforms were blocked.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting at several border points of the nation's capital against the three agriculture reform laws.

At least six rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and the representatives of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana.

However, the deadlock has continued with several unions sticking to their main demand for a repeal of the three farm reform laws. They have repeatedly rejected the government's offer to make certain changes in the legislation and give written assurances or clarifications on a few issues such as the minimum support price (MSP) and the "mandi" (wholesale market) system.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Facebook #Farmers protest #Instagram
first published: Dec 20, 2020 08:59 pm

