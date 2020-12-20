Farmers claim Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked after live event: Report

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new farm laws scrapped.

Amid ongoing farmers' protests, Facebook and Instagram accounts used by the farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture reform laws were blocked on December 20, NDTV reported.

The protesting farmers have alleged that following a live event their accounts on both platforms were blocked.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are protesting at several border points of the nation's capital against the three agriculture reform laws.

At least six rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and the representatives of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana.