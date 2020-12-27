Farmers carry out 'Thali Bajao' protests during PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the farmers on the Singhu border, Faridkot in Punjab and Rohtak in Haryana staged "Thali Bajao" protests by banging thalis and raised slogans.

The Thali Bajao protest was announced last Sunday, NDTV reported.

Making the announcement, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav had said, "On December 27 when the Prime Minister gives his Mann Ki Baat radio address, farmers will say 'we are tired of listening to your Mann ki Baat, when will you listen to our Mann ki Baat?' So we will bang utensils so that the noise of his Mann ki Baat doesn't reach us."

This thali bajao protest was initially introduced by the PM where he had asked the people of the country to clap, beat steel plates, and ring bells during the 'Janata curfew' on March 22 to express gratitude towards those risking their lives and working tirelessly during the coronavirus outbreak.

PM Modi's Maan ki Baat today was 2020's last edition wherein he spoke about challenges faced by the country and the world in the year gone by, in context of the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi also lauded the youth of the country, saying they have a 'can do' approach and 'will do' spirit.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders which has been continuing for more than a month now.

The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained.

Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre has maintained that the agricultural reform laws will benefit farmers.

Backing the farm laws, the BJP government including PM Modi has always said that the farmers are misguided by the opposition.

On December 24, the central government had written an open letter to the agitating farmers, asking them to choose a convenient date and time for the next round of talks to end the ongoing protests. In their reply, farmer unions on December 26 accepted the Centre's offer to resume talks to end the deadlock and proposed December 29 as the next date for the meeting.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various border points of Delhi.