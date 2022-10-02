English
    Farmers burning stubble to face punitive action: UP officials

    In a crusade against stubble burning, the district administration here has adopted a double-prong attack to counter the menace by adopting cohesive measures including felicitating the farmers donating stubble to cow shelters, the official said.

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Farmers burning stubble would face punitive action since it not only pollutes the environment but also releases methane, sulphur dioxide and other toxic gases causing skin disease, heart problems, cancer etc, a senior official said.

    ''While an awareness programme including familiarising the farmers with the nutritive value of stubble has started on September 26. It is going on in a geometrical progression in the district as the farmers themselves are educating other farmers. The violators have been warned of punitive action,'' District Magistrate Pulkit Khare told PTI on Sunday.

    He said the panchayat secretaries and lekhpals have been instructed to prepare a schedule of paddy harvesting in their area with the help of farmers for close watch on stubble movement.

    With the use of a device attached to the cutting machine, rice is separated, and side by side the residue spreads in the field of the farmer, officials said adding that spreading the urea after ploughing and slightly flooding the field once, will pave the way for ideal manure full of nutrients.

    The farmers are unaware that by burning one ton of stubble, they lose 5 kg nitrogen, 2.5 kg phosphorus, 25 kg potash,1.5 kg sulphur, 400-kilogram organic carbon etc. elements needed for the health of the soil as well as cattle, the officials said.

    It has been decided to honour the farmers, who donate their extra stubble to gaushalas, stray cattle shelter homes or some other charitable institution, they added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Farmers in India #India #Pollution in India #stubble burning #UP #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 04:01 pm
