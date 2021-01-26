Farmers break police barricades at Tikri border, enter Delhi ahead of Republic Day parade

Representative image (Image: AP)

Farmers broke the police barricades at the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border and entered Delhi on January 26.

The farmers are scheduled to hold a tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day in protest against the three farm reform laws enacted in September 2020.



#WATCH Protesting farmers break police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border

Farmers are holding tractor rally today in protest against Centre's three Farm Laws#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/3tI7uKSSRM — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Farmer unions have been given permission to carry out the rally after the Republic Day celebrations are over. But, they broke the barricade at the Tikri border and started the rally forcefully, reported news agency ANI.

According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.

"But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said.

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

There are very few tractors at the moment. Farmers are carrying out the rally on foot.

Police are heavily outnumbered by the farmers.

(With inputs from PTI)