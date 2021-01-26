MARKET NEWS

Farmers break police barricades at Tikri border, enter Delhi ahead of Republic Day parade

The farmers are scheduled to hold a tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day in protest against the three farm laws enacted in September 2020.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
Representative image (Image: AP)

Representative image (Image: AP)


Farmers broke the police barricades at the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border and entered Delhi on January 26.

The farmers are scheduled to hold a tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day in protest against the three farm reform laws enacted in September 2020.

Farmer unions have been given permission to carry out the rally after the Republic Day celebrations are over. But, they broke the barricade at the Tikri border and started the rally forcefully, reported news agency ANI.

According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.

"But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said.

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

There are very few tractors at the moment. Farmers are carrying out the rally on foot.

Police are heavily outnumbered by the farmers.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Farmers protest #India
first published: Jan 26, 2021 09:01 am

