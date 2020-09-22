Farmers Bill Protest LIVE Updates | Congress announces massive people's movement against farm bills

Farmers Bill Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers are protesting against the three new farm bills brought by the Centre, which aimed at allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to food processors and retailers. The Centre introduced the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. All three bills got passed in the Lok Sabha. On September 20, Rajya Sabha passed the first two bills. The third bill is yet to be passed in the Upper House.

The bills are facing staunch opposition from farmers' bodies, especially in Punjab and Haryana, opposition parties as well as from with the ruling NDA coalition. The Congress has announced a massive people's movement which would include protest marches, agitations and collecting two crore farmers' signatures for a memorandum against the legislations to be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind while the ruling BJP is planning a mega exercise to reach out to farmers to counter the Opposition's narrative on farm bills.