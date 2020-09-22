Farmers Bill Protest LIVE Updates | Congress announces massive people's movement against farm bills
Farmers Bill Protest LIVE Updates: Centre's three new farm bills are facing staunch opposition from farmers' bodies, opposition parties as well as from with the ruling NDA coalition.
Farmers Bill Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers are protesting against the three new farm bills brought by the Centre, which aimed at allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to food processors and retailers. The Centre introduced the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. All three bills got passed in the Lok Sabha. On September 20, Rajya Sabha passed the first two bills. The third bill is yet to be passed in the Upper House.The bills are facing staunch opposition from farmers' bodies, especially in Punjab and Haryana, opposition parties as well as from with the ruling NDA coalition. The Congress has announced a massive people's movement which would include protest marches, agitations and collecting two crore farmers' signatures for a memorandum against the legislations to be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind while the ruling BJP is planning a mega exercise to reach out to farmers to counter the Opposition's narrative on farm bills.
BJP plans mega exercise to reach out to farmers
Congress announces nationwide protests against farm bills
Farmers Bill Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab BJP to launch drive to dispel farmers' 'misapprehensions' about farm Bills
The Punjab BJP has said it will launch a month-long drive in all villages of the state to dispel "misapprehensions" of farmers about the three farm Bills. During a 'Kisan morcha' meeting of the party in Chandigarh, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the aim of the programme will be to educate farmers in the state that these Bills would bring economic prosperity and development in the agriculture sector. (PTI)
Farmers Bill Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday rejected the Centre's paltry hike in MSP of wheat and five other Rabi crops as a cruel joke on farmers. He said the paltry hike has come amid their growing apprehensions about the abolition of the minimum support price regime following the passage of the new agriculture Bills in Parliament. (PTI)
Farmers Bill Protest LIVE Updates | AAP announces support to farmers' Punjab bandh call
Punjab's main opposition party AAP has decided to support the September 25 Punjab 'bandh' call given by various farmers' outfits against the three new farm bills. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab announces its full support to farmers' strike on September 25 against the anti-agriculture laws, said the party in a statement. (PTI)
Farmers Bill Protest LIVE Updates | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said no orders were given to lathi-charge protesting farmers in Kurukshetra, differing with the version of the recent incident given by ally Jannayak Janta Party. But the CM also defended the use of force in self-defence and even questioned what is meant by a lathi-charge, prompting a Congress rejoinder. Khattar also talked about batons being sometimes banged on the ground by police to disperse people. It is considered a lathi-charge only when such an order is given, he told reporters on the sidelines of a party event in Chandigarh. (PTI)
Farmers Bill Protest LIVE Updates | BJP plans mega exercise to reach out to farmers to clear misgivings about farm bills
The BJP is planning a mega exercise to reach out to farmers to counter the Opposition's narrative on farm bills and attempts to create misgivings on the MSP issue, reported news agency PTI citing sources. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held a series of meetings with MPs and Union Ministers from Punjab and Haryana and surrounding states, and virtual interactions with state agricultural ministers of all BJP-led NDA ruled states where he briefed them about the merits of the two bills, the sources said.
Farmers Bill Protest LIVE Updates | Congress announces nationwide protests against farm bills
Upping the ante on the farm bills issue, Congress has announced a massive people's movement which would include protest marches, agitations and collecting two crore farmers' signatures for a memorandum against the legislations to be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind. This was decided at a meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges, the first physical meeting held by the party at its 24 Akbar Road headquarters in New Delhi since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)
