Farmer writes anti-govt slogans on toilet meant to be subsidised under Swachh Bharat

A farmer based in Chatrapur, Madhya Pradesh has lampooned government officials with slogans on the walls of a toilet meant to be subsidised under the Swacch Bharat scheme.

As per a report by The Times of India, Kalloo, a resident of Luvkush Nagar, Chapra block had allegedly applied for a loan to construct a toilet, but in order to get the loan, the officials in question asked for a bribe.

The report stated the farmer was unable to pay a Rs 2,000 bribe, which meant he did not receive the funds sanctioned, forcing him to carry the construction of the toilet by taking up debt.

In response, he wrote slogans like, “Karja lekar kiya shouchalaya nirman, babu ko rishwat na dee to nahi hua bhugtan” (after taking debt, I constructed toilet because a government official refused to make payment under the government scheme as I could not afford to pay him bribe) and “Modiji bade mahan unhone chalaya ye abhiyan” (Modiji is great because he launched the campaign) on the toilet.

Chief Engineering Officer (CEO) of Janpad in Luvkush Nagar, Rajendra Sharma said an assistant engineer is looking into the matter and will take action upon completion of the investigation.