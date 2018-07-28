App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Farmer writes anti-govt slogans on toilet meant to be subsidised under Swachh Bharat

The issue arose when the farmer had applied for a loan to construct a toilet but in order to get the loan, he had to offer a bribe to the official. This made the angry man write slogans for the local official.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A farmer based in Chatrapur, Madhya Pradesh has lampooned government officials with slogans on the walls of a toilet meant to be subsidised under the Swacch Bharat scheme.

As per a report by The Times of India, Kalloo, a resident of Luvkush Nagar, Chapra block had allegedly applied for a loan to construct a toilet, but in order to get the loan, the officials in question asked for a bribe.

The report stated the farmer was unable to pay a Rs 2,000 bribe, which meant he did not receive the funds sanctioned, forcing him to carry the construction of the toilet by taking up debt.

In response, he wrote slogans like, “Karja lekar kiya shouchalaya nirman, babu ko rishwat na dee to nahi hua bhugtan” (after taking debt, I constructed toilet because a government official refused to make payment under the government scheme as I could not afford to pay him bribe) and “Modiji bade mahan unhone chalaya ye abhiyan” (Modiji is great because he launched the campaign) on the toilet.

Chief Engineering Officer (CEO) of Janpad in Luvkush Nagar, Rajendra Sharma said an assistant engineer is looking into the matter and will take action upon completion of the investigation.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 02:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.