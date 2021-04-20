Farmer unions launch 'resistance week' to intensify protest against new agri laws

Farmers protesting on the Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws have decided to intensify the agitation. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha have also asked members to reach the Tikri Border to intensify the stir.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, has announced a week-long "resistance week" starting April 20. SKM has raised the slogan "phir Dilli chalo".
Farmer unions also alleged that the government was trying to use coronavirus as an excuse to quell their agitation.
"Because it is the harvesting season, many farmers had returned to villages. There are indications that the government is plotting to end the peasant movement on the pretext of the COVID-19 pandemic," SKM said in a statement, as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Addressing a press conference at Delhi's Singhu border on April 19, farmer leader Yogendra Yadav said, "The government is trying to use coronavirus as an excuse to quell farmers' protest. They used the same trick last year. We will not let it happen."
"The government's hypocrisy on coronavirus has been exposed. Ministers and leaders have been holding election rallies. They have no right to question others," he added.
Yadav said immunisation camps were being set up at all farmer protest sites for those willing to take the vaccine jabs. Oxymeters and ambulances are being arranged, and health facilities are being ramped up, he said.
An awareness campaign will be conducted to encourage farmers to wear mask and a pamphlet on measures to keep the virus at bay will be distributed, Yadav said.
Another leader said the farmers' protest sites on Delhi's border have not reported "coronavirus cases in large numbers" so far. "These are open, well-ventilated spaces. These protest sites are not COVID-19 hotspots," he said.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- since late November, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
The Centre says the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops. The protesting farmers, however, say the laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the 'mandi' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
(With PTI inputs)